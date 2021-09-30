Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in the race to sign Barcelona star, Bernd Leno expresses frustration over Mikel Arteta treatment, and more - 30th September 2021

Arsenal are preparing for their visit to the Amex Stadium on Saturday to face a high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion side who are currently sixth in the Premier League. The Gunners will be brimming with confidence after their impressive win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. However, the Seagulls have the capacity to push Mikel Arteta's side to their limits.

Arsenal are in the race to sign a Barcelona fullback who can also operate in midfield. Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno has expressed his dissatisfaction at being relegated to the bench by Mikel Arteta.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 30 September 2021.

Arsenal in the race to sign Sergi Roberto

Arsenal are interested in Sergi Roberto

Arsenal are planning to lap up Sergi Roberto when his contract expires next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners are looking to bolster their right-back position, despite investing in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

The Japanese international has been a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta's squad and has hit the ground running at the Emirates. He has already managed a string of impressive performances for the north London side.

However, Arsenal do not have a suitable backup for the right-back role in their roster at the moment. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a makeshift option and Arteta wants more depth in the position.

As such, the Gunners are hoping to bring in Sergi Roberto for the role. The Spaniard has been a consistent performer for Barcelona, who might have to let him leave owing to their precarious financial condition.

Interestingly, Sergi Roberto is also versatile enough to carry out a midfield role with aplomb. Arsenal believe he could also be a replacement for Mohamed Elneny, with the Egyptian expected to leave the Emirates next summer.

However, the Gunners could face competition from Manchester City for the player.

Bernd Leno expresses frustration over Mikel Arteta treatment

Bernd Leno is frustrated with life at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has expressed his dissatisfaction at being left out of the first team at the Emirates. The German endured a rocky start to the new season and was eventually replaced by new signing Aaron Ramsdale in the starting eleven.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan



#Arsenal





Speaking to Sport Bild, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, Leno also hinted at a possible departure from the Emirates.

"There was no clear reason why I was out, but it had nothing to do with my performance. He [Arteta] is the trainer, he decides. Of course, it’s difficult for me. London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart. I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London," said Leno.

Arsenal star set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

Granit Xhaka is set to be sidelined for three months

Granit Xhaka has injured his medial knee ligament, Arsenal have confirmed. The Swiss international picked up the injury during the Gunners' game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Scans have highlighted the extent of the injury but a special consultation has revealed the player won’t require surgery.

Arsenal confirmed Granit Xhaka will be out for around three months after a 'significant injury' to his knee ligament vs. Spurs

Arsenal have also confirmed that Xhaka will be sidelined for around three months.

