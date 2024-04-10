Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reach Joshua Kimmich agreement; club enter Joao Gomes race, and more - April 10, 2024

Arsenal could only manage a 2-2 draw on Tuesday against Bayern Munich at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were not enough to earn the Gunners an advantage in the tie.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, the north London club have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 10, 2024:

Arsenal reach Joshua Kimmich agreement

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Joshua Kimmich ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Gunners are attentive to the situation and have apparently agreed personal terms with the player for a three-year deal.

Arteta is planning for midfield reinforcements this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny. The Spanish manager has set his sights on Kimmich, who could be a fabulous partner for Declan Rice.

However, the north London side still have to strike a deal with the Bavarians, who are likely to demand around €70 million for their prized asset.

Gunners enter Joao Gomes race

Joao Gomes could be on the move this summer

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to O Dia.

The Brazilian midfielder is a sought-after plater ahead of the summer, with Manchester United reportedly hot on his heels. Gomes has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Midlands club this season, registering two goals and one assist, apparently turned heads at the Emirates.

The Gunners are in the market for Thomas Partey's long-term replacement this year. The Ghanaian midfielder is a peripheral figure and remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Gomes has been identified as an option to replace the 30-year-old, whose injury record has also been a concern for the north London side. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also have their eyes on the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Casemiro, who could be on his way out at the end of the season.

Gabriel Jesus firmly in Mikel Arteta's plans, says Fabrizio Romano

Gabriel Jesus has blown hot and cold this season.

Arsenal are not planning to offload Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new No. 9 this year and are linked with multiple candidates for the job. The situation has added to speculation regarding the future of Jesus, who hasn't been in his element this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 27-year-old is firmly in Arteta's plans right now.

“I’ve spoken on here about Arsenal being likely to sign an important striker this summer, and Gabriel Jesus has spoken publicly about the situation and what he feels he can do to persuade the club not to make a signing in that position,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I don’t think a new striker coming in would mean anything for Jesus.

"He’s an important player for Arsenal; also, they have a top roaster for a top team and also with eight UCL games in the group next season plus all the other competitions you always need at least two important strikers. That’s why it doesn’t change anything for his future – Gabriel Jesus remains part of Arsenal plans.”

He added:

“Let’s see if he can recover his best fitness, and then I’m sure he can show what an important role he can play in Mikel Arteta’s side.”

Jesus has eight goals and six assists in 29 outings across competitions this season.