Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to battle Manchester United for Reims forward; club monitoring Sevilla star, and more - 5 March 2022

Arsenal have their eyes on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The north London side are well placed to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years. They are just two points off fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with three games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ready to battle the Red Devils for a Reims forward. Elsewhere, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is monitoring a Sevilla star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th March 2022:

Arsenal ready to battle Manchester United for Hugo Ekitike

Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Hugo Ekitike, according to The Hard Tackle via But Football Club. The French teenager has earned rave reviews after bursting onto the scene at Reims. Premier League giants United and Arsenal are among a host of clubs monitoring him with interest.

Ekitike has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 side this season, having registered ten strikes thus far. Newcastle United had a €40 million bid for the 19-year-old accepted by Reims in January, but the player refused to move to St James' Park. The Magpies remain interested in the Frenchman, but the Gunners have now arrived on the scene.

Arsenal are looking for a new striker this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left on a free transfer in January. The Premier League giants are also likely to lose both captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season. Ekitike could help complete Arteta's new-look attack next season.

However, the Gunners may have to ward off competition from Manchester United, who also have their eyes on the teenager. The Red Devils are preparing for life without Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, both of whom are likely to leave the club this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's future also hangs in the balance, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended indefinitely.

United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a new striker to lead the line next season, and is planning to take Ekitike to Old Trafford. The 19-yeat-old's €40 million price tag may not pose a problem for either of the Premier League giants.

Gunners monitoring Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Youssef En-Nesyri, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Moroccan has had an injury-plagued campaign, scoring thrice in 12 league games, but that has not deterred his potential suitors. The Gunners are ready to include him in their plans for next season.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly closely following Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they consider a summer move for the Moroccan international.[ Fichajes) Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly closely following Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they consider a summer move for the Moroccan international.[ Fichajes)

The 24-year-old, who could be available for over €30 million, has hit a higher gear since arriving at Sevilla in 2020.

Last season, En-Nesyri plundered 24 goals in 52 appearances across competitions for Sevilla. He generated widespread attention last summer, but a move away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan didn't materialise.

En-Nesyri has failed to continue the same form this season due to a muscle injury, but his stock remains high. The Gunners could attempt to add him to their roster this summer, but could face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Mikel Arteta interested in Jhilmar Lora

The Gunners are interested in Jhilmar Lora, according to Football London. The 21-year-old right-back is one of the rising stars of Peruvian side Sporting Cristal. The Premier League giants are looking to bolster their full-back area this summer, and Lora has popped up on their radar.

The north London side invested in Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer. The Japanese has hit the ground running at the Emirates, but Arteta lacks a proper backup in his squad.

Tomiyasu's recent injury woes have indicated that a new right-back could be the need of the hour. Arteta wants to address the same by targeting Lora. However, acquiring the Peruvian this summer could be complicated because of new Brexit rules for recruiting foreign players from second-tier European leagues.

Edited by Bhargav