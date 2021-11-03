Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to make bid for Real Madrid outcast; club receive blow in pursuit of Swedish striker, and more - 3rd November 2021

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Watford to the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League. The Gunners are sixth in the league table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea after ten games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing an offer for a Real Madrid striker who is seemingly surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, The Gunners have received a setback in their pursuit of a Swedish star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 3rd November 2021.

Arsenal ready to make a bid for Luka Jovic

Arsenal want to sign Luka Jovic on loan in January.

Arsenal want to sign Luka Jovic on loan in January, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Serbian striker has cut a sorry figure at Real Madrid, and is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans. Jovic spent the second half of last season on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, but failed to make a mark at his old hunting ground too. The Gunners, though, believe Jokic could tee off at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing for life without Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom could leave the club in the winter. Their departure would create a gap in the strikers' department, leaving only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun as options for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners want to bring in Jovic, albeit on loan for the rest of the season, to avoid that situation. The Serb's stock remains high despite his recent woes, and perhaps a change of scenery could help him recover his mojo.

Arsenal could make an offer to sign him on loan in January, one that could include an option to buy at the end of the season. Real Madrid wouldn't mind letting Jovic leaving, as he is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos are likely to demand around €25 million for his services, and The Gunners could face competition from Liverpool for the Serb's signature.

Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Alexander Isak

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in the Swedish striker and want to take him to the Camp Nou in January.

Isak has enjoyed a steady rise since joining Real Sociedad in 2019. The Gunners are looking to shore up their frontline next year, and have identified the Swedish striker as a possible option.

However, his exploits have also helped him garner attention from the Blaugrana, who are already contemplating a move for him in January. Arsenal might struggle to secure Isak's services in the winter, as they have to offload players before they can buy any.

Folarin Balogun wants to leave Arsenal

Folarin Balogun wants to leave Arsenal.

Folarin Balogun wants to leave Arsenal, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Englishman has been left frustrated at the lack of game time with The Gunners. Balogun broke into the first team last season, and was promoted to the senior squad in the current campaign.

However, with first-team opportunities few and far between, the young Englishman wants a move away from the Emirates to play regular football. He has already informed Arsenal about his desire, and The Gunners could opt for a loan deal for him in January.

