Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to move for Leicester City defender in January; club preparing offer for Dutch star, and more - 14th October 2021

Arsenal are planning to bolster their squad in January. The Gunners invested heavily in the summer, but Mikel Arteta needs further reinforcements to charge for a top-four finish. The London side are currently 11th in the Premier League table after seven games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to move for a Turkish defender, who plays for Leicester City, in January. The Gunners are also preparing an offer for a Dutch winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th October 2021.

Arsenal ready to move for Caglar Soyuncu in January

Arsenal are ready to move for Caglar Soyuncu at the turn of the year, according to Transfer Market Web.

The Turkish defender's current deal expires in June 2023, and Leicester City could be tempted to offload him for a suitable offer. The Gunners are ready to test the Foxes' resolve, and could attempt to prise Soyuncu away in January.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Soyuncu, and were also linked with him in the summer. However, the Gunners ended up moving for Ben White, instead. The Englishman has forged a stellar partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Mikel Arteta's defence.

But the Spaniard wants more steel in his backline. There's very little quality beyond the first team in the squad, so Arteta is keen to address that issue by bringing in Soyuncu at the turn of the year.

The Turkish defender has been impeccable for the Foxes since arriving at the King Power stadium in 2018. He has endured a shaky start to the current campaign, but remains one of their most important players. Arsenal are unlikely to prioritise a move for Soyuncu, but could move for him if an opportunity arises.

Gunners preparing offer for Noa Lang

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Noa Lang.

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Noa Lang, according to The Hard Tackle via Voetbal24.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack next year, with their current crop stuttering once again this season. Mikel Arteta's wards have scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League in the current campaign, so the Spaniard is desperate for improvements in the final third.

Raheem Sterling is their preferred target, but Arsenal also have Lang on their wishlist. Club Brugge currently value the Dutchman at €40 million, but the Gunners are willing to offer €30 million for his services.

Arsenal urged to sign Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal have been urged to sign Youssef En-Nesyri.

Arsenal have been urged to sign Youssef En-Nesyri by former player Kevin Campbell. The Sevilla striker has been in fabulous form in recent times, so Campbell believes he would be a fine addition to the Gunners.

Speaking to The Highbury Squad Podcast, as cited by Metro, the former Arsenal star said about the Moroccan.

"Good player, really good. For me, he would definitely come in and carry a threat. I will tell you that much. He will carry a threat top end of the pitch. He has good size, speed, knows where the goal is, he is skilful too," said Campbell.

