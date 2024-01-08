Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe; club backed to sign David Raya permanently, and more - January 8, 2024

Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (January 7) in their FA Cup opener. A Jakub Kiwior own goal and a late Luis Diaz strike ended Mikel Arteta's team's run in the tournament, their second third-round defeat in three years.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are ready to cash in on midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this month. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to take up the option to permanently keep goalkeeper David Raya.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 8, 2024.

Arsenal ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at Villa Park.

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Emile Smith Rowe this month, according to Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has struggled for game time this season. Smith Rowe has appeared 11 times across competitions, starting twice.

Aston Villa are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and are paying close attention to the developments at the Emirates.

Boss Unai Emery has done a commendable job at Villa Park this season but wants to add more quality to his squad to sustain his team’s rise. Smith Rowe is on his radar, and the Gunners are ready to let the Englishman join the Villans.

Gunners backed to sign David Raya permanently

David Raya arrived at the Emirates this summer on a temporary move.

Arsenal are likely to permanently sign David Raya at the end of the season, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates on loan from Brentford last summer and has made the No. 1 role his own. The Gunners have an option to make his stay permanent this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth outlined that the north London side utilised the loan route to sign Raya to help adhere to FFP norms.

"With regard to the FFP situation, and I know everyone will say ‘oh, is this a thing? Why are clubs using this? Is it an excuse not to go into the market?’

"It isn't an excuse. If you look at what Arsenal's last deal was in the summer transfer window, they bought David Raya. I say bought David Raya, they actually brought him in on loan, with the option to buy him for £27 million,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“We expect that deal to go through, but that money will be spent in the summer as part of next year's budget rather than this year's budget, such is the constraints that clubs seem to have right now with FFP.”

Raya has appeared 20 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Arsenal eyeing new left-back this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal could sign a new left-back in January, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners allowed Kieran Tierney to join Real Sociedad on loan last summer but haven’t signed a replacement yet. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu have operated in the role this season, with Jakub Kiwior also chipping in.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also mentioned that the north London side will not recall Tierney from his loan spell this month.

“It is true that Arsenal could sign a new left-back this January, but there are no specific names to mention yet.

"Arsenal will assess the market and discuss that internally, with Mikel Arteta also to be involved. It’s important to clarify, however, that they will not be recalling Kieran Tierney from his loan at Real Sociedad,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Some fans have also asked me what this means for Oleksandr Zinchenko, as there have been debates about if he’s been at his best this season.

"My understanding, however, is that it’s more about having depth in this position, so they are considering it and looking into possible options. Personally, I really like Zinchenko as a player, so I’d be surprised if Arsenal were actively looking to replace him.”

Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City a couple of summers ago and is now a first-team regular.