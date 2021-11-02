Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Italian ace; star striker wants to join Atletico Madrid, and more - 2nd November 2021

Arsenal climbed up to sixth in the Premier League after their win over Leicester City on Saturday. However, The Gunners have scored only 12 goals in their ten games so far. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have scored fewer than them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of an Italian star. Elsewhere, a Gunners striker wants to join Atletico Madrid next summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd November 2021.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Andrea Belotti

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest to sign Andrea Belotti.

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest to sign Andrea Belotti. According to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato, the Italian striker prefers a move to AC Milan instead of joining The Gunners.

Belotti's current deal with Torino expires at the end of the current season. The Serie A side have offered to extend his stay, but the Italian is yearning for a new challenge.

Belotti has been a consistent performer for Torino since joining them in 2015. He was handed the captain's armband in 2017, scoring 107 goals and setting up 27 in 235 appearances for them. His exploits in front of goal have earned him Arsenal's admiration.

The Gunners are sweating on the future of Alexandre Lacazette, while of late, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been his prolific self as well.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Belotti is the 3rd youngest Italian to reach 100 goals in Serie A since 1980 (27 yrs 314 days), behind only Gilardino and Baggio 💣🇮🇹



📊 stat via Opta Belotti is the 3rd youngest Italian to reach 100 goals in Serie A since 1980 (27 yrs 314 days), behind only Gilardino and Baggio 💣🇮🇹📊 stat via Opta https://t.co/iHddr8BqTq

Arsenal want to bring in a number nine next year, and have identified the 27-year-old as a suitable option for the same. The Gunners are expected to face competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan, who are also monitoring Belotti. However, it now appears the Rossoneri are leading the race for his signature, as Bellotti has his heart seemingly set on joining Milan.

Alexandre Lacazette wants to join Atletico Madrid

Alexandre Lacazette has identified Atletico Madrid as his preferred destination.

Alexandre Lacazette has identified Atletico Madrid as his preferred destination, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Frenchman is already in the final 12 months of his current contract with Arsenal, and is all set to leave the Emirates as a free agent next summer. The Gunners haven't initiated talks of an extension so far, and the player has decided to end his association with the north London side.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly made a decision to leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, with reports in Spain hinting that Atletico Madrid will finally sign the player they have long been linked with. Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly made a decision to leave Arsenal at the end of his contract, with reports in Spain hinting that Atletico Madrid will finally sign the player they have long been linked with.

However, Lacazette will not be short of options should he be available for free. Atletico Madrid hold an interest in the Frenchman, and it now appears the Arsenal striker could be playing at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.

Eddie Nketiah tipped to join Crystal Palace

Noel Whelan believes Eddie Nketiah could join Crystal Palace next summer.

Noel Whelan believes Eddie Nketiah could join Crystal Palace next summer. The Englishman is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, but Mikel Arteta wants the player to sign a new deal.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan suggested that Nketiah could leave The Gunners in the summer, and touted Crystal Palace as his possible destination.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“I think he’d probably get more guarantees of getting more minutes with Crystal Palace than he would with Arsenal," said Whelan. "I can see him fitting in really well there at Crystal Palace, if they decide that is a player they want to have on their books,” continued Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav