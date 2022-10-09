Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Juventus midfielder; former player urges club to extend Bukayo Saka contract, and more - October 9, 2022

Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta needs a win to help the Gunners climb back to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, the north London side have received a setback in their pursuit of a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has urged the Gunners to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 9, 2022:

Arsenal receive blow in Manuel Locatelli pursuit

Manuel Locatelli wants to stay in Turin.

Arsenal have received a setback in their quest to sign Manuel Locatelli. According to Fichajes via Caught Offside, the Italian is eager to stay at Juventus.

Locatelli is on a two-year loan deal at Turin from Sassuolo, and the Bianconeri have an obligation to sign him permanently. The Gunners are hoping to take him to the Emirates, with Arteta eager to reinforce his midfield.

The Spaniard missed out on Douglas Luiz this summer and remains in the hunt for a new midfielder. Locatelli has been on his radar for a while now, and the north London side are looking to secure his services soon. However, the player wants to stay in Turin and become a regular in the starting XI.

Alan Hutton urges Gunners to extend Bukayo Saka contract

Bukayo Saka is one of Mikel Arteta's most important players.

Alan Hutton has urged Arsenal to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new deal. The English forward is among the finest attackers in the league and has admirers at clubs around the continent.

The Gunners are locked in negotiations to extend his stay at the Emirates. Recent reports have claimed that Saka is on the verge of committing himself to the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the north London side must hold on to their best players to sustain their progress.

"If they want to keep continuing on the process that they are currently in the middle of, you have to keep your good players. I think they have got a good level of youth and experience. Saka is one of their main go-to guys in that attacking third. He brings a lot of pace and energy, so you want to keep him at the club for as long as possible," said Hutton.

He added:

“He is still so young, so he is only going to improve and get better with age. I think he is one that you have to tie down long term as soon as possible."

Saka has registered one goal from ten games this season.

Marcus Rashford could be using Arsenal to secure new deal, says super agent

Marcus Rashford has been in good form this season.

Marcus Rashford could be using Arsenal to secure a new contract, according to super agent Rob Segal.

The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, but his deal has an option for an additional year. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Segal said that it could all be a PR stunt to help secure a new deal.

"They (Man United) would sell him to Arsenal. There was a time when Danny Welbeck was in a similar position, and he ended up going to Arsenal. It could be a PR stunt though, and if it is, United won’t fall for it. From a footballing perspective though, I am not even sure where he would fit in at Arsenal at the moment," said Segal.

He added:

“I think what Man United will do, knowing he has up to two years left on his contract, is monitor his situation closely, but they won’t panic."

Rashford has five goals and three assists from eight games this season for the Red Devils.

