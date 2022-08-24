Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Lyon midfielder; former player urges club to make 3 more signings, and more - August 24, 2022

Arsenal have made a perfect start to their new Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's team are the only team to have won all three games in the English top fligjt, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.

Meanwhile, the north London side have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to make three more signings this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 24, 2022:

Arsenal receive blow in Lucas Paqueta pursuit

Lucas Paqueta could be on his way to West Ham United.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta. The Gunners have held an interest in the Lyon midfielder, but a move is yet to see the light of day. Paqueta remains linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side this summer, and West Ham United have now entered the fray.

Speaking recently, Hammers manager David Moyes confirmed that the club have submitted a bid for the Brazilian.

“We have bid for him. Can play 10, 8, plays as a false 9. I think his pedigree is really good. Doesn’t always guarantee that it works, but hope it helps towards getting better,” said Moyes.

Paqueta has registered 21 goals from 80 games for Lyon so far.

Emmanuel Frimpong urges Gunners to make three more signings

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Emmanuel Frimpong believes Arsenal need three more players before the end of the summer.

The Gunners have been quite active this transfer window and have enjoyed a stellar start to their new campaign. However, the Ghanaian feels his former side are a bit short-staffed in midfield and attack.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟠 #AFC #WWFC



Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. Bruno Lage on Arsenal interest in Pedro Neto: "I heard about that, but nothing has come to us. It's normal to have this interest - but no one told me nothing about any proposals, so I cannot confirm nothing".Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. Bruno Lage on Arsenal interest in Pedro Neto: "I heard about that, but nothing has come to us. It's normal to have this interest - but no one told me nothing about any proposals, so I cannot confirm nothing". 🚨🟠 #AFC #WWFC Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. https://t.co/wCvfjkUrWN

Speaking to Ladbrokes, Frimpong named Youri Tielemans and Pedro Neto as viable options for the north London side.

“I would like us to buy two more midfielders and a winger in the transfer window. The midfield is still lightweight. If Partey or Xhaka get injured, we are in big trouble,” said Frimpong.

He added:

“I woke up and saw that we were linked to Pedro Neto from Wolves. I think he is a terrific player. He is a very decisive player in one-to-one situations, and that’s the type of player we need. I would like Youri Tielemans to join too. They are young players, and that’s what Arsenal want. Both would make a big difference to the team.”

Youri Tielemans remains heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal monitoring Wilfried Zaha as Pedro Neto alternative

Wilfried Zaha has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified Wilfried Zaha as an alternative to Pedro Neto, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack before the end of the summer, and Neto has emerged as their primary target. Villarreal's Yeremi Pino is also an option for Arteta.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc @DeanJonesSoccer on Arsenal links to Neto & Pino: “They’re not the only two names they’re looking at. In the background, there’s Wilfried Zaha. That deal is not moving forward at the moment, but Zaha is definitely one of those who ticks those boxes.” [ @TFTerrace 🚨 @DeanJonesSoccer on Arsenal links to Neto & Pino: “They’re not the only two names they’re looking at. In the background, there’s Wilfried Zaha. That deal is not moving forward at the moment, but Zaha is definitely one of those who ticks those boxes.” [@TFTerrace] #afc https://t.co/VJqX9mjKH0

However, speaking to The Football Terrace, Jones said that the north London side have their eyes on Zaha as well.

"They’re not the only two names they’re looking at. In the background, there’s Wilfried Zaha for example. That deal is not moving forward at the moment. But Zaha is definitely one of those who ticks those boxes, and Arsenal have had an eye on. So we’ll have to wait and see whether they decide to go down that path," said Jones.

Zaha has registered three goals from three games this season and could be available on a cut-price deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav