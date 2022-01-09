Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Marseille midfielder; club interested in PSG defender, and more - 8 January 2022

Arsenal will be eager to lay down a marker when they face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup. The Gunners last won the tournament under Mikel Arteta in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of a Marseille midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a PSG defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th January 2022.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Boubacar Kamara

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Boubacar Kamara.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Boubacar Kamara. According to Just Arsenal via Jeunes Footeux, the Frenchman has no intention of leaving Marseille this month. The 22-year-old is a target for the Gunners, who are hoping to lap him up in January.

Kamara has been a revelation for the Ligue 1 giants, but is in the final year of his current deal. Marseille would have liked to tie him down to a new deal, given his impressive performances. However, the Frenchman has decided to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere. Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Kamara with interest.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Boubacar Kamara does not want to leave Marseille during this transfer window.



Three clubs have already contacted his agent over a free move next summer:



Bayern

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

Barcelona



(Source: Boubacar Kamara does not want to leave Marseille during this transfer window.Three clubs have already contacted his agent over a free move next summer:Bayern🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ChelseaBarcelona(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Boubacar Kamara does not want to leave Marseille during this transfer window. Three clubs have already contacted his agent over a free move next summer: 🇩🇪 Bayern 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea 🇪🇸 Barcelona (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/yZTkbtikMt

Kamara has emerged as one who could be the perfect foil for Thomas Partey in the Gunners midfield. However, there’s already a beeline for the 22-year-old’s services, as he'll be available on a Bosman move this summer. Arsenal want to sign him this month to beat the competition.

Marseille are also eager to cash in on Kamara in January rather than lose him for free in the summer. However, the player doesn't want to leave the Ligue 1 giants in the middle of the season. As such, the Gunners may have to wait until the summer to get their man.

Gunners interested in Colin Dagba

Arsenal are interested in PSG defender Colin Dagba.

Arsenal are interested in PSG defender Colin Dagba, according to Foot Mercato. The 23-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. He has struggled for chances despite rising through the ranks with immense promise. The Gunners are now plotting to take him to the Emirates.

The Premier League giants are on the hunt for a new right-back as a backup for Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Gunners have registered an interest in Tariq Lamptey, but Dagba could be a more cost-effective option. However, the player is unlikely to move this month, so a move in the summer appears more realistic for Arsenal.

Alexander Isak tipped to be successful at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell has backed Isak to be successful at Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak to be successful at the Emirates. The Swede has been linked with the Gunners, who are looking for a striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell has said that Isak is exactly what Arsenal need.

"I like Isak. He’s a young, strong striker who has got a very good all-round game. Not only does he score, but he can also link the play, run in behind, and win those aerial duels," said Campbell.

"Getting that all-round striker is really important for Arsenal – as I’ve been saying for a while. The key is that he’s young and coachable. Obviously, he’ll have to develop and learn, but he’s perfect, exactly what Arsenal need," continued Campbell.

Edited by Bhargav