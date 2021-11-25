Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Serie A star; Swiss midfielder ready to return to Bundesliga, and more - 25th November 2021

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they face Newcastle United on Saturday. The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League, while The Magpies are bottom of the pile.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of a Serie A striker. Elsewhere, a Gunners midfielder is open to a return to Borussia Monchengladbach.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 25th November 2021.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Just Arsenal via Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season. The Premier League giants have managed just 13 goals from 12 games in the league. Mikel Arteta is planning to upgrade his frontline, as a result, and has his eyes on Vlahovic.

However, the Serbian striker is not interested in joining Arsenal at the moment. The Gunners have targeted talented young players of late, and Vlahovic fits the bill. The Fiorentina striker is one of the hottest properties in the game right now.

The 21-year-old is also wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe. Vlahovic has already scored 12 goals from 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC @FabrizioRomano on Vlahovic: "Arsenal are more than interested, they approached Fiorentina two weeks ago about the price & everything but the player is not interested. I’m told that his agents are not answering #Arsenal ’s calls" metro.co.uk/2021/11/24/ars… .@FabrizioRomano on Vlahovic: "Arsenal are more than interested, they approached Fiorentina two weeks ago about the price & everything but the player is not interested. I’m told that his agents are not answering #Arsenal’s calls"metro.co.uk/2021/11/24/ars…

Arsenal have already initiated contact with Fiorentina regarding a possible move for Vlahovic. The Gunners have even discussed the price and other details of the move. However, they were informed that the player doesn't want to move to The Emirates.

The player's agent is not responding to the Premier League side's calls. While that might not discourage Arsenal, perhaps they could be better advised to move on to alternate targets.

Granit Xhaka ready to return to Bundesliga

Granit Xhaka is open to a return to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Granit Xhaka is open to a return to Borussia Monchengladbach. The Swiss midfielder was close to joining AS Roma this summer. However, the move broke down, and Arsenal tied him down to a new three-year deal.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



"I’ve just renewed my contract, which will continue for two and a half years [By] then I’ll be 32. And if Max Eberl is ready to take me back at 32, my door will be open too.” Xhaka on possible return to Borussia Monchengladbach:"I’ve just renewed my contract, which will continue for two and a half years [By] then I’ll be 32. And if Max Eberl is ready to take me back at 32, my door will be open too.” @MitGedacht1900 Xhaka on possible return to Borussia Monchengladbach:"I’ve just renewed my contract, which will continue for two and a half years [By] then I’ll be 32. And if Max Eberl is ready to take me back at 32, my door will be open too.” @MitGedacht1900 https://t.co/QNmdRaNA8I

Speaking on Mit Geredet podcast, as relayed by Tribal Football, Xhaka has admitted that he could return to his former club once his current contract expires.

“I never made the move from Borussia to Arsenal for the money. It was a dream for me to play in England. I have just extended my contract, which still has two and a half years to run. Then I’ll be 32, and if Max Eberl (Monchengladbach’s director of sport) is willing to bring me back when I’m 32, my door will be open," said Xhaka.

AC Milan enter race for Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are looking to bolster their attack next year, and have identified the Frenchman as a possible target. Lacazette is in the final year of his contract with The Gunners, but Arsenal don't want to extend his stay.

They would like to offload him in January to avoid losing him for free next summer. Serie A giants Milan remain interested, but could face competition from Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

