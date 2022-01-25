Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Serie A striker; club in 3-horse race for Leicester City midfielder, and more - 25 January 2022

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League after 21 games. The Gunners have won 11 and lost seven times in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the Gunners are facing competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 25th January 2022.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have submitted a €75 million bid to sign the Serbian international this month. The Gunners were eager to secure the services of the Fiorentina star.

Vlahovic had joined La Viola from Partizan Belgrade in 2018. He rose to prominence last season, scoring 21 goals in 40 games. He has taken his game to a higher level this season, having already registered 20 goals from 24 appearances. Arsenal were planning to bring him to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Vlahovic



Juventus are now working on personal terms with Vlahović. Juventus have submitted an official bid for Dusan Vlahović and Fiorentina are prepared to accept: €75m fee on the table to sign Serbian striker immediately. Verbal agreement between clubs in place.Juventus are now working on personal terms with Vlahović. @SkySport Juventus have submitted an official bid for Dusan Vlahović and Fiorentina are prepared to accept: €75m fee on the table to sign Serbian striker immediately. Verbal agreement between clubs in place. 🇷🇸 #VlahovicJuventus are now working on personal terms with Vlahović. @SkySport https://t.co/78iCNJJi2Y

The Gunners are in troubled waters in the strikers' department. Alexandre Lacazette is in the final six months of his current contract, and is likely to leave for free this summer. Eddie Nketiah is also eager to move away from the Emirates. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains indefinitely frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary issues.

Arsenal were hoping to address their striking woes by roping in Vlahovic. The Gunners submitted a bid for the 21-year-old, which Fiorentina were reportedly ready to consider. However, the player was reluctant to move to the Emirates, as he had his heart set on joining the Bianconeri.

Juventus have been interested in the Serbian for a while, and are now on the cusp of securing his services. Fiorentina are ready to offload Vlahovic, as his current contract expires in the summer. Arsenal, though, will have to look at alternate targets now.

Gunners in three-horse race for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for Youri Tielemans, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Belgian is one of the standout performers in the Leicester City side, and is currently valued at €40 million. He has bagged 23 goals and 22 assists for them in nearly 150 games across competitions. That includes six goals and three assists this season. The Gunners lack a player of his ilk in their squad, and are keen to secure his services this year.

Manager Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a dynamic midfielder who can contribute in both defence and attack. Tielemans fits the bill, but the north London side face competition from the Blaugrana and Los Blancos for the player's signature.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Arthur Melo

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Arthur Melo.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Arthur Melo, according to 90 Min. The Brazilian is eager to leave Juventus to get his career back on track, having scored and assisted just once apiece in almost 50 games across competitions.

The Gunners are ready to take him to the Emirates this month, and have now edged closer to getting their man.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Would this be a good deal for the club?



#Melo #Arsenal #Arteta If true, Arthur Melo could be on his way to Arsenal very soon!Would this be a good deal for the club? If true, Arthur Melo could be on his way to Arsenal very soon! 🙌Would this be a good deal for the club? 👀#Melo #Arsenal #Arteta https://t.co/MCC0YptYEt

However, Arsenal have to strike a deal with the Bianconeri. The Gunners are proposing a six-month loan deal, but the Serie A giants want to offload him for a longer loan tenure.

