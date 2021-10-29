Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Serie A striker; club interested in Shakhtar Donetsk star, and more - 29th October 2021

Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City in the Premier League. The two teams have an identical record in the league, but the Foxes sit one place above the Gunners in the table due to a better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of an Inter Milan striker. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in an Israeli attacker who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th October 2021.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinean has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Inter Milan. That has ended all speculation surrounding his future. The Gunners were eager to secure Martinez's services in the summer, but a move did not see the light of day.

The Argentinean was in superb form for the Nerazzurri last season, scoring 17 times in the league and featuring in all 38 games. Martinez was key to Inter Milan's Serie A triumph, and also helped Argentina win the Copa America 2021 title in the summer.

His performances won him admirers in north London, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen for his services. With Inter Milan crippled by financial woes, the Gunners were hoping to coax them into selling Martinez.

Inter promised Lautaro this new deal after refusing proposals from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham last summer. Official, confirmed. Lautaro Martinez signs his contract extension with Inter until June 2026. Salary improved and release clause removed. 🔵🇦🇷 #Inter Inter promised Lautaro this new deal after refusing proposals from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham last summer. Official, confirmed. Lautaro Martinez signs his contract extension with Inter until June 2026. Salary improved and release clause removed. 🔵🇦🇷 #InterInter promised Lautaro this new deal after refusing proposals from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham last summer. https://t.co/5a71Hs3O5n

Arsenal are looking for a world-class number nine to lead the line at the Emirates. With Alexandre Lacazette set to leave the Gunners next season and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang experiencing a dip in form, the Gunners want to renew their interest in the Argentinean next year.

However, Martinez has committed himself to the Nerazzurri on a long-term deal. His previous release clause of £94 million has reportedly been removed from his new contract.

Gunners interested in Manor Solomon

Arsenal are interested in Manor Solomon.

Arsenal are interested in Manor Solomon, according to TEAMtalk. The Shakhtar Donetsk star has caught the eye since joining the Ukrainian side in 2019. He has now garnered 20 goals from 96 appearances so far across competitions. Solomon's slow start to the current season has not deterred the Gunners, though, who remain eager to add him to their roster.

Arsenal were interested in the Israeli player this summer. The Gunners wanted him as a replacement for Willian. A move failed to materialise, but the London side are ready for another attempt to land Solomon in January. However, the player is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Samir Nasri says William Saliba is good enough for Arsenal

Samir Nasri has claimed that William Saliba has all the attributes to play for Arsenal. Saliba is currently on loan with Marseille, and has been quite impressive for the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking to Marseille's YouTube channel, as relayed by Tribal Football, Nasri claimed his countryman deserves to be with the Gunners:

"He (Saliba) has all the qualities to play in the Premier League. He’s well built, quick, and a good passer of the ball too. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in Arsenal’s team,” said Nasri.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Samir Nasri on William Saliba: “He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League. He’s well built, quick and a good passer of the ball too. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in #Arsenal ’s team.” 🗣Samir Nasri on William Saliba: “He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League. He’s well built, quick and a good passer of the ball too. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in #Arsenal’s team.” https://t.co/66weOc02DX

