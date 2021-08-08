Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in Lautaro Martinez pursuit; club contemplating move for Manchester City star, and more - 8th August 2021

Arsenal's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will be a chance for Mikel Arteta to test his squad ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard is hoping to assemble a group of players capable of fighting for a place in the top four in the Premier League. The Gunners will kickstart their 2021-22 campaign against Brentford on Friday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Arteta is eager to add a few more players to his roster by then. Arsenal are committed to upgrading their attack this summer. The Gunners want to add creativity to their ranks, and are eyeing a new goalkeeper as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th August 2021:

Arsenal receive boost in Lautaro Martinez pursuit

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have received a big boost in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, according to The Express via Corriere Dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri are planning a mass exodus this summer, and the Argentinean could be one of several players who could be offloaded to help ease their financial woes. The Gunners are eager to bring Martinez to the Emirates as they attempt to refurbish their attack after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s men scored the second-fewest goals in the top ten of the Premier League last season, so the Spaniard is desperate for improvements in the attacking third next season.

BREAKING: Inter Milan is heading towards Liquidation. The plan is to sell every player who receives a bid. Selling Lukaku isn’t the end: Lautaro Martinez, Barella, De Vrij. No-one can be certain of wearing the Inter shirt next season.



(Source: @Corriere) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 7, 2021

Arsenal believe Martinez could be key to their revival, having watched the player help Inter Milan lift the Serie A title last season. The Argentinean is willing to make the move to the Emirates if the two clubs can agree to a deal.

It was previously believed that Romelu Lukaku’s departure would end Arteta’s pursuit of Martinez. However, the Nerazzurri are ready to offload any of their players provided a suitable bid arrives on the table. That is great news for the Gunners, who could use a player like Martinez on their roster ahead of a new season.

Gunners contemplating move for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are considering a move for Bernardo Silva, according to The Mirror. The Gunners are desperate to inject a shot of creativity in their midfield this summer, and are already hot on the heels of James Maddison.

However, their efforts are proving futile, with Leicester City adamant on their valuation of the Englishman. So Mikel Arteta has now turned his attention to Bernardo Silva, whose future at the Etihad is up in the air after the arrival of Jack Grealish.

Arsenal have made enquiries for want-away Man City star Bernardo Silva. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/I9cF4P9Gro — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 7, 2021

The Spaniard has enjoyed a good relationship with Silva since their time together at City. So Bernardo Silva could be open to joining Arsenal, but he is expected to cost around €70 million.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Neto

Neto

Arsenal have been handed a chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to The Express.

The Gunners are eager to add competition in their squad for Bernd Leno this summer. Mikel Arteta wants to bring Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates, but has been priced out of a move by Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Barcelona are desperate to raise funds to save their sinking ship, and hope Neto’s departure could help their cause.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s agent Kia Joorabchian has proposed a move to Arsenal; it is now up to the Gunners to make a decision.

