Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Ajax star; Ben White opens up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exile, and more - 26 December 2021

Arsenal will lock horns against bottom-placed Norwich City on Sunday in the Premier League. The Gunners, who are fourth in the league table, will look to secure all three points against the struggling Canaries.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of an Ajax star. Elsewhere, Ben White has opened up on the Gunners' treatment of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th December 2021.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui. Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has admitted that the player could leave the club next year. The Moroccan right-back has caught the eye with his assured performances for Ajax. That has caught the attention of the Gunners, who want to take the 24-year-old to the Emirates.

Mazraoui rose through the ranks at Ajax, before getting his first-team bow in 2018. The Moroccan has developed into a key figure in the first eleven under Erik ten Hag. Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

The Gunners reinforced their right-back position by investing in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer. The Japanese has proven to be a solid buy thus far. However, Arsenal lack a proper backup in the position, and want to address that by targeting Mazraoui.

The Moroccan's current deal with Ajax expires next summer, and there has been no fruitful end to talks yet, much to the delight of the Gunners. Speaking to Het Pariol, as relayed by Sport, Van der Sar hinted that the Arsenal target could be on his way out of the club.

"We've lost months in negotiations. We'd like to keep him, but now it's the middle of December, so you know where it's going," said Van der Sar.

Ben White opens up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exile at the Emirates

Arsenal defender Ben White has opened up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at the Emirates. The Gunners have removed the Gabon international from club captaincy, and the London side have not included him in their last few matchday squads.

On Me Head Son @Danielfloyd1981 Ben White on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation: "Obviously it’s disappointing for Auba but we’ve all got our heads down and we’re working hard. He’s a really nice guy, we all miss him, but it is what it is.” Ben White on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation: "Obviously it’s disappointing for Auba but we’ve all got our heads down and we’re working hard. He’s a really nice guy, we all miss him, but it is what it is.”

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman said that Arsenal have missed Aubameyang, terming the Gabonese's situation as 'disappointing':

"Obviously it’s disappointing for Auba, but we’ve all got our heads down, and we’re working hard. He’s a really nice guy; we all miss him, but it is what it is," said White.

Arsenal-target Arthur's attitude problem becoming his bane at Juventus

Arsenal-target Arthur Melo reportedly has an attitude problem, according to Just Arsenal via Transfer Window Podcast.

The Gunners have been linked with the Juventus midfielder, who is tipped to leave the Bianconeri next year. However, it has been reported that the Serie A giants want to let go the Brazilian due to his off-the-pitch behaviour.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri rates the player highly, but is unimpressed with his off-field antics. As such, the Serie A giants are ready to let the player leave on loan in January. Arsenal could bring him to the Emirates, but his attitude issues could pose a problem.

