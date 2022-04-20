Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Benfica ace; Lucas Torreira agrees personal terms with Fiorentina, and more - 20 April 2022

Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta cannot afford to falter against the Blues, with the Gunners losing their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Benfica striker. Elsewhere, Lucas Torreira has agreed personal terms with Fiorentina.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th April 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Darwin Nunez pursuit

Darwin Nunez is a much sought-after player ahead of the summer.

The Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. According to HITC via The Telegraph, Newcastle United have ended their interest in the Uruguayan striker. The 22-year-old has generated attention from suitors around Europe after scoring 33 goals in 38 games this season.

The Gunners are among the clubs hoping to secure his signature this summer. Arteta is planning to bring in a new world-class number nine ahead of the new season. The Spaniard is overseeing a mass exodus in the striker's department at the Emirates.

Arteta has already offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January. He is also likely to allow both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to leave this summer on free transfers. Nunez has been identified as a possible replacement, but there's serious competition for his signature.

GOAL @goal Darwin Nunez can't stop scoring goals Darwin Nunez can't stop scoring goals ⭐️ https://t.co/kg5BHy4Asy

Newcastle are ready to pay big money for the Uruguayan, but he wants to play UEFA Champions League football next season. So the Magpies have left the race for the 22-year-old and moved on to alternate targets. However, Arsenal will only be able to get their man if they secure a top-four place this season.

The Gunners are fifth in the league, having lost four of their last five games. Their chances of securing Nunez could now depend on how well they perform till the end of the season.

Lucas Torreira agrees personal terms with Fiorentina

Lucas Torreira is likely to stay permanently at Fiorentina,

Lucas Torreira has agreed personal terms to join Fiorentina permanently this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Uruguayan is currently on loan with the Tuscan side, who have the option of signing him permanently at the end of the season. Fiorentina are pleased with his performances and have initiated negotiations with the Gunenrs to keep him at the club.

Torreira has agreed a new four-year deal, and the Serie A side will now initiate talks with Arsenal. The 26-year-old's contract with the Gunners expires next summer, but he doesn't feature in Arteta's plans. So the Spaniard could have no qualms in letting Torreira leave this year.

Gunners still stand chance to secure top-four finish, says Paul Merson

Gunners legend Paul Merson believes his former club could yet secure a fourth-placed finish. The north London side are fifth in the Premier League table, with seven games left to play. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points but have a game in hand.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson also said that the Gunners could get lucky against Chelsea.

"Arsenal are still in the top-four race. This isn't a big game for Chelsea in terms of the league. Third is all but wrapped up for Thomas Tuchel's side. They are in the top four now. If Arsenal go out and show something, they've got every chance at Stamford Bridge," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"Chelsea have had a hard week after their Champions League exploits and their FA Cup semi-final win. It might be a game where Tuchel rests a few players, and Arsenal may just get a bit lucky."

However, injuries to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Alexandre Lacazette unavailable after COVID-19 could hinder the Gunners' top-four hopes.

