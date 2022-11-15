Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach striker; William Saliba ready to extend Emirates stay, and more - November 15, 2022

Arsenal have enjoyed a superb rise under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has helped his team go five points clear atop the Premier League after 14 games and into the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Borussia Monchengladbach striker. Elsewhere, William Saliba is set to extend his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 15, 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Marcus Thuram pursuit

Marcus Thuram has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Marcus Thuram. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French striker is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer next summer. Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Gunners are planning to add more cover to their attack next year, and the 25-year-old has been identified as an option. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Thuram could make a decision on his future in the coming months.

“I think there will be many rumours around Thuram, as he’s (a) good player available as potential free agent in the summer. I’m told he could really leave on a free transfer, so he’ll consider all options in the next months," said Romano.

Thuram has 13 goals from 17 games across competitions this season for Monchengladbach.

William Saliba ready to extend Emirates stay

William Saliba (left) has hit the ground running at the Emirates this season.

William Saliba is willing to extend his association with the Gunners, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Frenchman has been a first team regular under Arteta this season following a series of impressive performances. That has forced clubs around Europe to take note.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that the Gunners are not worried about the player being poached away.

"Everything suggests that he is willing to sign a new contract at Arsenal and that will get done. There might be a few other clubs sniffing around him if France do well, and he’s at the heart of that at the World Cup. But, at the moment, Arsenal don’t seem particularly worried about losing him anytime soon," said Brown.

Saliba has scored two goals from 17 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Matt Turner hasn't progressed since joining Gunners, says Craig Burley

Matt Turner has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley reckons Matt Turner's progress has halted since joining the Gunners. The American goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates this summer but has so far played second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by HITC, Burley said that Turner's development has not been helped by his lack of action this season.

"It was Gregg Berhalter; some people pick up on it, and some don’t. He was talking about Matt Turner, and how he’s really progressed in the last six months. I mean, who is buying that? Matt Turner has been a really good goalkeeper at New England Revolution. Coached by one of my best friends, Kevin Hitchcock,” said Burley.

He added:

"He has got his move to Arsenal, and he hasn’t played because of Aaron Ramsdale. How do you progress when you are sitting on the bench 99% of the time? Please don’t tell us he has progressed in the last six months. He has progressed over the last two or three years to where he is now and then getting a move to Arsenal but not in the last six months because he has been sat on his backside.”

Turner has appeared four times for the Gunners, all of them in the UEFA Europa League.

