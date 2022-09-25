Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Brighton forward; club planning move for Juventus duo, and more - September 25, 2022

Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby when the Premier League resumes next weekend. Mikel Arteta's wards are leading the pack after seven games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Brighton & Hove Albion forward. Elsewhere, the club are planning to move for two Juventus players next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 25, 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Leandro Trossard pursuit

Leandro Trossard is ready to leave Brighton.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Leandro Trossard. The Gunners are reportedly interested in the Brighton & Hove Albion man, whose contract is set to run out next summer. The Belgian has now hinted that he might be open to a move away from the Amex Stadium.

Speaking to Het Niuewsbald, as relayed by HITC, Trossard said that he's ready to join a bigger team if an opportunity arises.

“I have evolved tremendously. I now know how the Premier League works. I’ve grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically. I have become better. Our coach did leave for Chelsea now, but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go, but I want to play and not sit on the bench," said Trossard.

Trossard has two goals and as many assists in six Premier League games this season.

Gunners planning move for Juventus duo

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti, according to Calciomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer but remains interested in Vlahovic. The Serb joined Juventus in January this year and has registered 13 goals in 29 games. The 22-year-old is a long-term target for the Gunners.

The Spanish manager also has his eye on Miretti, who has been quite impressive in Turin. The 19-year-old has become a first-team regular under Massimiliano Allegri and has made nine appearances this season. The Italian midfielder’s arrival could add more depth to Arteta's squad.

Alex McLeish full of praise for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has been in top form recently.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has spoken highly of Kieran Tierney. The Scottish left-back has started the last three games for the Gunners. He was also impressive in his nation's recent win over Ukraine.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Tierney is now a veteran at the Emirates.

"When I look at Arsenal, ok, I see Xhaka who is a bit older than everyone else. But Tierney is like one of the veterans now and he is only in his early 20s to the young guys who are coming through the ranks at Arsenal," said McLeish.

He continued:

“They are looking really, really confident and I didn’t see any of that from Brentford in that game, Arsenal demolished them. There was a great speed of passing and positioning, Arteta’s tactics as well were spot on."

McLeish went on to add that Tierney is vital to Arteta's team this season.

"Tierney is now a veteran in that team and he is so important to them. He can play the left centre-back role in a three or obviously his best position is at left-back. In the Scotland game, it was great to have him back. At Arsenal, he is a tremendous leader. Having that leader and a guy who was at Celtic, a club where the fans demand a win every week, he has that mentality," said McLeish.

Tierney, 25, has appeared seven times so far this season for the north London side.

