Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Bundesliga midfielder; star striker makes decision on future, and more - 30th October 2021

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe gave the Gunners an early lead, and the hosts failed to get back into the game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of a Swiss international who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. Elsewhere, a Gunners striker has made a decision on his future at the club.

Arsenal @Arsenal



A clean sheet away from home 🧤



And our unbeaten run continues 💪



🔵 0-2 🟡 (FT)



#LEIARS A huge team performance 👊A clean sheet away from home 🧤And our unbeaten run continues 💪🔵 0-2 🟡 (FT) A huge team performance 👊A clean sheet away from home 🧤And our unbeaten run continues 💪🔵 0-2 🟡 (FT)#LEIARS https://t.co/jChVWfORsN

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30th October 2021.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Denis Zakaria

Arsenal have received a boost in the race to sign Denis Zakaria.

Arsenal have received a boost in the race to sign Denis Zakaria. According to The Sun, the Swiss international will not extend his stay with Borussia Monchengladbach, and is willing to move to the Premier League. Zakaria's current deal expires at the end of this season, and he looks set to leave Borussia Park as a free agent next summer.

The Swiss player has evolved into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe since joining Monchengladbach. Zakaria now seeks a fresh challenge that can help push him higher among the elites in that position. Arsenal are ready to offer him a platform to help spread his wings.

The 24-year-old has previously been compared with Gunners legend Patrick Vieira due to a similar style of play. The north London side are looking for a defensive midfielder, as the future of both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny seem uncertain. Considering the same, Mikel Arteta wants Zakaria at the club.

The Swiss international will be free to enter discussions with other clubs in January. Arsenal are hoping to steal a march on their rivals, and enter a pre-contract with the player at the turn of the year.

However, the Gunners will face competition from Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola eyeing Zakaria as a replacement for Fernandinho. The 24-year-old could demand a salary of £80,000 per week.

Alexandre Lacazette makes decision on his Arsenal future

Alexandre Lacazette has decided to leave Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette has decided to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, according to Just Arsenal via Fichajes. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current deal with the Gunners, but has not been offered a new deal by the north London side.

Lacazette has been in stellar form in the Carabao Cup, prompting speculation that Arsenal might reconsider their stance on the player's future. However, the Frenchman has already made up his mind, and could exit the Emirates next summer. There's a strong interest in his services from Atletico Madrid, who were also monitoring him this summer.

Mohamed Elneny agrees terms with Galatasaray

Mohamed Elneny has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray.

Mohamed Elneny has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, according to The Hard Tackle via Sporx.

The Egyptian has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal, and has found regular game time difficult to come by under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are already preparing for life without Elneny, with the player's current contract set to run out next summer.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Mohamed Elneny has an agreement in principle to join Galatasaray from Arsenal in the January transfer window. He still needs to iron out specific personal terms, though. (Sporx) Mohamed Elneny has an agreement in principle to join Galatasaray from Arsenal in the January transfer window. He still needs to iron out specific personal terms, though. (Sporx)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Galatasaray are willing to take Elneny off Arsenal. The Turkish side are optimistic about their chances, and could initiate talks with the Gunners soon.

Edited by Bhargav