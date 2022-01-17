Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Leicester City star; Juventus want midfield ace in Arthur deal, and more - 17 January 2022

Arsenal face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday. The Gunners managed a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield, despite playing most of the game with ten men.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, Juventus want the Gunners to include Thomas Partey in a deal for Arthur Melo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th January 2022.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that the Belgian could leave the club this year. The Gunners are planning to replenish their midfield this year, and the 24-year-old is on their wish list.

Manager Mikel Arteta is looking for the ideal partner in midfield for Thomas Partey. Granit Xhaka is likely to leave this summer, while Mohamed Elneny is also on his way out of the Emirates. The London side are hoping to add Tielemans to their roster to address the situation. The latest comments from Rodgers regarded Tielemans should be a shot in the arm for Artera.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on Youri Tielemans: "Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it's a very short career". Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on Youri Tielemans: "Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it's a very short career". 🔵 #LCFC

Speaking at his press conference, the Leicester City manager hinted that he is preparing for life without the 24-year-old.

"Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester; that is natural; but I understand it’s a very short career. Once the player is committed, focused and professional, it’s never a worry for me," said Rodgers.

"With Youri, you can see his joy of being here; he loves being here, and you have to respect these guys’ careers are short. If we are going to lose one, we have to be ready for the next one to come in," continued Rodgers.

Juventus want Thomas Partey in Arthur Melo deal

Juventus want Arsenal to include Thomas Partey in any offer for Arthur Melo.

Juventus want Arsenal to include Thomas Partey in any offer for Arthur Melo, according to Sky Sports Italia. The Gunners are planning to take the Brazilian on loan for the rest of the season to address their midfield conundrum.

However, the Bianconeri have no intention of letting Arthur leave on a temporary deal. The Serie A giants want to offload him permanently, and want Arsenal to hand Partey in return. However, the Gunners do not intend to sell the Ivorian at any cost.

Gunners urged to sign Yves Bissouma

Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to sign Yves Bissouma.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to sign Yves Bissouma. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been linked with a move to the Gunners recently.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Brighton would demand a £50m fee to sell Yves Bissouma this month. There is no indication at this stage that the player will sign a new contract. Aston Villa are keen. Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal have also been linked.



(via ) Brighton would demand a £50m fee to sell Yves Bissoumathis month. There is no indication at this stage that the player will sign a new contract. Aston Villa are keen. Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal have also been linked. #BHAFC (via @AndyNaylorBHAFC 🚨 Brighton would demand a £50m fee to sell Yves Bissouma 🇲🇱 this month. There is no indication at this stage that the player will sign a new contract. Aston Villa are keen. Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal have also been linked. #BHAFC (via @AndyNaylorBHAFC🌕)

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that the north London side need two more midfielders.

"Don’t mess around Arsenal. This is a move that has been spoken about for 18 months, and I think we will do it. Just do the deal. Go and get him in. Pay the £40million. I think Arsenal need two midfielders, though, if I am honest with you," said Campbell.

Also Read Article Continues below

"Lokonga is a good young player, but he is not strong enough to be a mainstay in that midfield yet. We need some experience in there. Bissouma is young, and has experience. I think they need another one as well, though. Bissouma would make us so much stronger for the second half of the season," continued Campbell.

Edited by Bhargav