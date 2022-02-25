Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Sevilla star; club delay Alexandre Lacazette contract talks, and more - 25 February 2022

Arsenal secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday. Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score an 80th-minute equaliser before Jose Sa diverted Alexandre Lacazette's 95th-minute shot into his own net. The result has lifted Mikel Arteta's men to fifth in the league table.

Meanwhile, The Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Sevilla striker. Elsewhere, the north London side have delayed contract talks with their captain Lacazette.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 25th February 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Youssef En-Nesyri pursuit

Youssef En Nesyri has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youssef En Nesyri. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, Sevilla are willing to offload the Moroccan for the right price this summer. The Gunners are looking for a striker this year, and have En-Nesyri in their wish list.

The Moroccan arrived at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in January 2020, and took little time to get acclimatised. Last season, the 24-year-old scored 24 times from 52 appearances across competitions. En-Nesyri's output has suffered this season - three goals in 11 games - due to injury woes, but that has not deterred the Gunners.

Arteta is desperate to bring in a new striker this summer. The Spaniard sanctioned the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but failed to bring in a replacement. The Premier League giants were interested in Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak. However, the Serb joined Juventus, while Isak opted to stay at Real Sociedad.

The Gunners' only two recognised strikers - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - tipped to leave the Emirates at the end of the season. Arsenal are expected to go all out for a number nine at the end of the season to address the issue. En-Nesyri is of interest to Arteta, who has had his eyes on the Moroccan for a while. The Spaniard now stands a chance to secure his target.

Sevilla are willing to let the 24-year-old leave this year. The La Liga giants brought in Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan in January, and could opt to sign him permanently. They could look to raise funds for the move by offloading En-Nesyri.

Gunners delay Alexandre Lacazette contract talks

Alexandre Lacazette could leave the Emirates on a Bosman move.

Arsenal are in no hurry to initiate contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Evening Standard.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current deal with the north London side. The 30-year-old is free to enter a pre-contract with foreign clubs, and could leave in the summer.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Lacazette: "It's amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute. I want to thank [the fans] because they gave us a lot of energy. We have to keep working every day, we trust the coach and we hope at the end of the season we can finish in the top four." Lacazette: "It's amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute. I want to thank [the fans] because they gave us a lot of energy. We have to keep working every day, we trust the coach and we hope at the end of the season we can finish in the top four." https://t.co/ghQG7iKlPB

The Gunners are aware that they could lose him for free, but want to put their focus on qualifying for the Champions League. Lacazette remains an important part of the squad, and has been handed the armband at the Emirates. The Gunners will only begin talks to extend his stay at the end of the season.

Lacazette's recent form has been poor, though, as he has scored just thrice in 19 Premier League games.

West Ham United retain interest in Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has struggled for game time at the Emirates.

West Ham United remain interested in Eddie Nketiah, according to Give Me Sport. The Englishman's current contract expires at the end of the season, but Arsenal have found little success in contract renewal talks. The player was linked with a move away from the Emirates in January, but the north London side managed to keep him at the club.

However, Nketiah looks set to leave on a Bosman move this summer. The player is not short of options, with the Hammers a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old. West Ham United are eager to secure his services at the end of the season.

Edited by Bhargav