Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Declan Rice boost; club not in talks for Romeo Lavia, and more - March 7, 2023

Arsenal will turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League next, where they face Sporting CP in the Round of 16 on Thursday (March 9). Mikel Arteta's men are coming off a stellar comeback win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side are not in talks to sign Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 7, 2023:

Arsenal receive Declan Rice boost

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, according to journalist Kaya Kaynak.

The English midfielder's time at West Ham United could be coming to an end this summer. The Hammers could be forced to offload him if he continues to stall a new deal, and the Gunners are ready to take him to the Emirates.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Kaynak said that Rice is flattered by the interest from Arsenal.

"From what I hear, he is quite happy with that interest. He's quite excited by the prospect of moving to Arsenal and the prospect of playing in the Champions League, which is something he's always said," said Kaynak.

He continued:

"He has been very flattered by the fact that Arsenal are making an effort to sign him and going in this way. I think it's looking positive for Arsenal."

Rice has appeared 32 times across competitions for West Ham this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Gunners not in talks for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not in talks to bring Romeo Lavia to the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian midfielder has been a revelation since joining Southampton from Manchester City last summer. The Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on the player.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's nothing concrete with any of the player's suitors at the moment.

"Nothing has changed for Romeo Lavia, at the moment. It’s normal to see big clubs linked because he’s a top talent but there’s nothing concrete at this stage. It’s fair to remember that Man City have £40m buy back clause for Lavia, so value has to be higher for sure," wrote Romano.

The 19-year-old has amassed one goal and one assist in 22 games across competitions for the Saints this season.

Arsenal sent title race warning by Stan Collymore

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Arsenal that Manchester City are still in the Premier League title race. The Gunners are five points clear of the reigning champions after 26 games.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that City are still the favourites to win the league.

"I still think City are the favourites, and they’re hosting Arsenal at the Etihad, which can cut Arsenal’s lead down to two points. I also think Arsenal have rode their luck a little bit – as much as people would like to frame this weekend as an incredible comeback, my worry is that they went 2-0 down at home against a team battling relegation, with the worst defensive record in the league," wrote Collymore.

He continued:

"Yes, you can look at it with the glass more than half full and say they started poorly and came back, but if it’s mid-table clubs hosting Arsenal or coming to the Emirates and going 2-0 up it becomes a much more difficult task. That worries me slightly, in the same way that I felt like Manchester United had been riding their luck a little bit in the games against the likes of Leicester City and West Ham."

He concluded:

"We’ll see if this is Arsenal riding their luck or if it really is the case that they are the real deal and will not let go of the title, but for me we’ll learn that in the last eight games."

The north London side return to Premier League action on Sunday (March 12) when they take on Fulham.

