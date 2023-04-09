Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Dusan Vlahovic boost; Declan Rice advised to move to Emirates, and more - April 9, 2023

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday (April 9) to face Liverpool in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are five points clear at the top but need a win to keep holders Manchester City at bay.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, a former teammate has advised Declan Rice to move to the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 9, 2023.

Arsenal receive Dusan Vlahovic boost

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin at the end of the season.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. According to Todofichajes via Caught Offside, the Serbian striker could leave Juventus if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri are seventh in Serie A, seven points behind AC Milan in fourth, but have a game in hand. Vlahovic has been in decent form this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up four in 31 games across competitions.

However, the 23-year-old is eager to play in the Champions League next season and won’t mind leaving Turin this summer to make that happen. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Serb and have retained an interest in the player.

Arteta is expected to shore up his attack before the new season, and Vlahovic could add another dimension to his frontline. However, he's valued at €100 million by the Serie A giants, so the north London side will have to break the bank to complete a deal.

Declan Rice advised to move to Emirates

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Andy Carroll reckons Declan Rice should join Arsenal. The English midfielder’s contract with West Ham United expires in less than 18 months, and he's expected to leave this summer. Arteta is looking for midfield reinforcements and has reportedly made the 24-year-old his numero uno target.

There’s no dearth of interest in Rice, who could ignite a bidding war this summer. Clubs across Europe are eyeing the player with interest, but Carroll is convinced that his former teammate will stay in the Premier League. Speaking to The Metro, the Reading striker said that the 24-year-old should join a top-three club.

“I can’t really see Declan Rice leaving the Premier League. West Ham aren’t doing great at the moment, but Declan loves West Ham. I was at the club with him when he was a kid coming through – he is a great guy and a great player. We all know he needs to go to a top club. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club,” said Carroll.

He added:

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan, but I like the way they’re playing at the minute. The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”

Rice has appeared 232 times for West Ham, registering 12 goals and 13 assists.

Christian Falk confirms Gunners’ interest in Ridle Baku

Ridle Baku has admirers at the Emirates.

Journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in Ridle Baku. The German right-back has been in sensational form for Wolfsburg this season, registering five goals and one assist in 29 games across competitions.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their full-back options at the end of the season and have set their sights on Baku. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Chelsea and Villarreal also have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

“Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg got the call from Arsenal. The Gunners are interested in the German player who can play right-back and right-wing. But they’re not alone in their interest, as Chelsea made a call themselves during the winter window. Villarreal also want to make a bid this summer,” wrote Falk.

Arteta has Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options at right-back, but Baku could be an upgrade on both players.

