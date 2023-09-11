Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Dusan Vlahovic boost; Martin Odegaard backed to stay, and more - September 11, 2023

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (September 17) to face Everton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men are coming off a 3-1 demolition of Manchester United at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, midfielder Martin Odegaard has been backed to continue his association with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 11, 2023:

Arsenal receive Dusan Vlahovic boost

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Dusan Vlahovic. According to The Daily Express, Juventus could look to offload the Serb in January.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and have attempted to sign him before without success. However, they could be in luck at the turn of the year.

Arteta remains in the market for a new No. 9 to compete with Gabriel Jesus. Vlahovic has always been on the Spanish manager's wishlist. The player's wages at Turin will reportedly rise to £10 million net per season next summer, according to a clause in his contract. The Bianconeri are eager to avoid the situation and are apparently ready to offload him in the winter.

Vlahovic previously turned down a move to the Emirates in 2022. However, the north London side are a far more enticing destination at the moment, so he could be willing to join Arteta's bandwagon.

Martin Odegaard backed to stay

Martin Odegaard has been on the rise at the Emirates in recent seasons.

Martin Odegaard is likely to sign a long-term deal with the Gunners soon, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian midfielder has been outstanding since arriving at the Emirates a couple of seasons ago. His steady rise has caught the attentionof multiple suitors around the continent.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Odegaard has an unbreakable bond with the Gunners.

"Odegaard is in love with Arsenal, and Arsenal are in love with Odegaard, so the feeling is mutual that they will continue together for a long time,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Odegaard is club captain, and an important player on and off the pitch. Arsenal are now planning to continue contract negotiations with Odegaard in the next weeks and months, in order to get a new deal done, following the fine work they did to tie down other star players such as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson in recent months."

Romano added that the north London side are confident of tying the Norwegian down to a new deal.

"Now it’s time for Odegaard – and Arsenal are very optimistic about a positive outcome to this story, with the Norwegian likely to sign a new long-term deal with an improved salary.

"We’re just waiting for the negotiations to continue in the next weeks and months," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“In terms of other clubs potentially monitoring Odegaard’s situation, honestly, there’s nothing to report, nothing for them to monitor because Odegaard is very happy at Arsenal.

"He’s already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so there’s no reason to change, in my opinion.”

Odegard has been an omnipresent figure in Arteta's starting XI so far.

Thomas Partey could struggle for chances this season

Thomas Partey opted to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

Thomas Partey is likely to struggle for chances at the Emirates this season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Ghanaian's place at Arsenal has come under doubt since the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. Partey was linked with a move away from the club this year but ended up staying.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Ghanaian could have to accept a squad role this season.

"So, if that's the way they want to go, I wouldn't have thought that Partey would be too badly missed over the next few weeks. He is still a useful member of the squad, and, I think, when he's around, he can make a difference," said Brown.

He continued:

"There will be times, perhaps, when Arsenal play with two anchor men and he slots in next to Declan Rice in certain games, but it doesn't look like he's going to be a starter too often this season."

Partey was linked with Juventus this summer, but a move failed to see the light of day.