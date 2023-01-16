Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Eric Garcia boost; club reignite interest in Raphinha, and more - January 15, 2023

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 15) in the Premier League. A Hugo Lloris own goal and a Martin Odegaard strike helped Mikel Arteta’s team go eight points clear at the top after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Eric Garcia. Elsewhere, the north London giants have reignited their interest in Raphinha. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 15, 2023:

Arsenal receive Eric Garcia boost

Eric Garcia has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Eric Garcia. According to SPORT via TBR Football, Barcelona are ready to offload the Spaniard this winter. The Spanish defender is a long-term target for Arteta, who has been targeting players he has previously worked with at Manchester City.

Garcia moved to the Camp Nou from the Emirates in 2021 but has struggled to impress with the La Liga giants. The Blaugrana have run out of patience and are ready to cash in on the 22-year-old. The Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation and bring the player to the Emirates.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona will listen to offers for Eric Garcia this month. Both the player and Barça are willing to agree a departure.



— @sport Barcelona will listen to offers for Eric Garcia this month. Both the player and Barça are willing to agree a departure. ❗️Barcelona will listen to offers for Eric Garcia this month. Both the player and Barça are willing to agree a departure.— @sport https://t.co/hmNlOdJSZI

The north London side already have a settled centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel. However, there's a lack of backup in the squad, so Garcia's arrival would mitigate the issue. Garcia has appeared 14 times across competitions for Barcelona this season, registering one goal and an assist.

Gunners reignite Raphinha interest

Raphinha (left) is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Raphinha, according to The Evening Standard.

The Gunners were interested in the Brazilian last summer, but the 26-year-old opted to move to the Camp Nou instead. However, the decision has backfired, with Raphinha struggling to adjust to life in La Liga.

The Brazilian has amassed three goals and five assists from 22 games across competitions so far.

Barcelona are likely to listen to offers for the player this month, and the Gunners are interested. Arsenal have endured a frustrating time in the transfer market this month, with two of their targets - Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk - ending up at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta remains eager to add more bite to his attack and has decided to initiate a fresh attempt to sign Raphinha. The Gunners have already begun talks with the player’s agent Deco to script a move this month.

Gunners planning attacking reinforcements this month

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Arsenal could look to bolster their attack in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Joao Felix, but Chelsea won the race for the Portuguese. The Blues have also pipped their London rivals to the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was a long-term target for Arteta.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“He is gonna to do everything he can to make it shorter but we’ll miss him for a while”. Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ return: “Hopefully we will have Gabriel back for the final months, it was a serious injury a bit longer than we expected it”, tells @footballdaily “He is gonna to do everything he can to make it shorter but we’ll miss him for a while”. Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ return: “Hopefully we will have Gabriel back for the final months, it was a serious injury a bit longer than we expected it”, tells @footballdaily ⚪️🔴 #AFC“He is gonna to do everything he can to make it shorter but we’ll miss him for a while”. https://t.co/qqx4B0Pejw

Speaking recently, as cited by Football Fan Cast, O’Rourke said that Arteta would be eager to bring in a temporary replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

"I’m sure if the right deal is out there, it’s something that Arsenal will be monitoring – to see if the attacking reinforcement is out there. They have missed out on Joao Felix. Mikel Arteta has admitted Gabriel Jesus is going to be out for quite a few months as well, so if they suffer any more injuries from their attacking players, it’s definitely something that Arteta will be looking for," said O'Rourke.

Jesus picked up an injury while on national duty for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes