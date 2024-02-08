Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Ivan Toney boost; club face stiff competition for Martin Zubimendi, and more - February 8, 2024

Arsenal face West Ham United on Sunday (February 11) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side are third in the league, firmly in the title race following their 3-1 win over leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the London giants are in a three-horse race for the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 8, 2024.

Arsenal receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Toney. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has recently admitted that the English striker is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Toney returned to action for the first time this season last month after serving an eight-month ban due to illegal betting. The Gunners are apparently the favourites to lap up the 27-year-old this year, according to The Independent, but Chelsea are also in the race.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Frank added that there was no bid for Toney in the winter transfer window.

“Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer. He’ll only have a year left on contract with us, so it’s quite obvious. This winter, we actually had NO bids for him,” said Frank.

Toney has appeared twice across competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Gunners face stiff competition for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in their efforts to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in the last few seasons and has admirers at clubs across Europe. The Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements this year, amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Thomas Partey. Zubimendi is a long-term target for the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 25-year-old is happy at the Reale Arena.

“Martin Zubimendi is on Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern list for the summer.

"At the moment, there is nothing more than this as Zubimendi only wants to focus on Real Sociedad, and he loves his club. He is fully focused on La Liga and the Champions League, with no distraction at all,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It will take time. There is nothing for February or March, despite some talk that Arsenal have already been ‘laying the groundwork’ for this deal.”

Zubimendi has appeared 33 times across competitions this season for the La Liga side, registering four goals and one assist.

Mikel Arteta happy with Jorginho

Jorginho was exceptional against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta is pleased with Jorginho, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian midfielder arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023 but has failed to cement a place in the starting XI. However, he remains a decent squad player and has the ability to turn games, as evident in his Man-of-the-Match performance against Liverpool.

Jorginho’s efforts have apparently pleased Arteta, who is rallying his troops ahead of the business end of the season. The Italian is in the final six months of his contract with the Gunners but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

However, the north London side reportedly have a one-year extension option in the deal. Arteta could be tempted to trigger that clause should Jorginho continue his good form.