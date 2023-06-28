Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Joao Cancelo boost; club face competition for midfielder duo, and more - June 28, 2023

Arsenal are enjoying a busy time in this summer’s transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta is already tracking multiple names as he looks to upgrade his squad ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition in their pursuit of Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 28, 2023:

Arsenal receive Joao Cancelo boost

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Cancelo. According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester City are willing to allow the player to move to the Emirates.

Arteta remains keen to upgrade his options at right-back, where neither Takehiro Tomiyasu nor Ben White are long-term solutions. The Gunners have set their sights on Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are not looking to sign him on a permanent deal and the Portuguese is not part of plans at the Etihad either. Speaking on Chasing The Transfer, Jones said that the Premier League champions have no qualms about strengthening an opponent by letting Cancelo join the north London side.

“Absolutely, they have their eye on this. Arteta knows where to go shopping when he wants to level up the levels of his own squad. And Cancelo at Man City is the perfect place for him to pick up a great talent,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Ready to leave. And Man City are willing to let him go to another Premier League club. People constantly keep questioning whether they’re going to keep doing this.

"Man City don’t care what other teams do. They believe that they are the best. They believe that if they’re willing to let a player go, then it doesn’t matter where they go, they will have a better plan in store.”

Arteta could be particularly enticed by Cancelo’s ability to play on either flank.

Gunners face competition for midfielder duo

Declan Rice is a priority target for Arteta this summer

Arsenal will face stiff competition in their attempts to sign both Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield this summer and has both players on his wish list.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are battling Manchester City for Rice.

“Let’s start with last night’s really big news about Declan Rice. Manchester City’s opening bid for the West Ham captain is in, and we know Arsenal will also bid again, for a third time,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“City’s official proposal is £80m plus £10m in add-ons, so a £90m package. Arsenal, from what I understand, have the intention to respond and try again – their last bid was £75m plus £15m in add-ons, but they will try again, they will stay in the race and keep pushing for Rice.”

Romano also said that the north London side face competition from Liverpool for Southampton’s Lavia.

“Elsewhere, there was also news of Liverpool joining the race for Romeo Lavia yesterday. On the player side, they are speaking to many clubs including both Liverpool and Arsenal.

"Nothing is decided yet, and it’s also important to remember that Southampton want an important fee close to £50m,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Arsenal have an excellent relationship with his agents but it’s not just about that. This doesn’t impact Liverpool’s pursuit of Khephren Thuram, he remains on their list at this stage.”

Arteta was previously interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, but is not actively pursuing the player right now.

Arsenal wanted to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer

Ilkay Gundogan has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal were eager to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder left Manchester City this summer to join Barcelona as a free agent. The Gunners were among the clubs looking to sign the 32-year-old, but failed to convince him to move to the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Gundogan always wanted to play for the Catalans.

“Arsenal also asked for Ilkay Gundogan multiple times, same for Saudi clubs but at the end the player decided to pick his favourite club since he was a kid, with a move to Barcelona officially announced yesterday,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Once Barca were in the equation, it was almost impossible to change his mind. PSG were never into the race, despite reports, while Saudi clubs did try, but for Gundogan it was not a matter of money.”

Gundogan leaves the Etihad as a club legend, having played a starring role in winning the treble in the recently concluded season.

