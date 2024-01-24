Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Karim Benzema boost; club unlikely to sign Ivan Toney in January, and more - January 24, 2024

Arsenal return to action in the Premier League on January 30, when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 21 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool (48),

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, the north London side are unlikely to complete a move for Brentford attacker Ivan Toney this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 24, 2024:

Arsenal receive Karim Benzema boost

Karim Benzema could be available for transfer this month.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Karim Benzema this month. According to TEAMTALK, the French striker is keen to move to the Premier League for a short stint. Benzema left Real Madrid last summer to join Al-Ittihad, but his time at Saudi Arabia hasn’t been rosy.

The 36-year-old is apparently unsettled at the club and is looking to leave. The Gunners are paying close attention to the situation, with Chelsea also eyeing the Frenchman's situation with interest.

Benzema’s entourage have reportedly held talks with both London clubs regarding a possible move. The player is willing to take a paycut to help a deal cross the line this month. The 36-year-old earns close to £2 million per week, but his arrival could boost Arsenal’s title pursuit.

Gunners unlikely to sign Ivan Toney in January, says journalist

Ivan Toney has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Ivan Toney this month, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Brentford striker is a much sought-after player this month, with Chelsea also hot on his heels. Toney recently returned to action after an eight-month ban due to his involvement in illegal betting.

The 27-year-old wasted little time in reminding his suitors of his qualities, scoring on his season debut against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Arteta is eager to bring in a new No. 9 to help his challenge for the Premier League title, and Toney remains an option.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that the Englishman is likelier to be on the move in the summer.

"It's looking increasingly likely Ivan Toney is going to stay at Brentford until the end of the season, at least. He's got 18 months left on his contract, and, like I said before, with a contract situation when it comes to one year left, you are getting into the sell or renew category, so it's unlikely he's going to sign a new contract at Brentford,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“So, it's probably the time that Brentford will cash in in the summer. Arsenal have been linked with him for a very, very long time. It's very unlikely they'll be able to do any kind of deal for Ivan Toney in this transfer window.

"Will they go back in the summer and revisit it then? There's a strong likelihood that they would want to do a deal for a striker. Only because everyone can see that that's an area where Arsenal do need to strengthen."

The Bees are expected to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset at the end of the season.

Arsenal still in title race, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson has give his views on his former side’s title challenge.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons the club are still in the title race this season.

The Gunners were leading the race for the Premier League in the first half of the campaign. However, a string of poor results have seen them fall behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson also added that lack of goals form Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah could hurt his former side’s pursuit of the league.

“I think Arsenal are still in the title race. They had a big result the other day, and they’re still there and thereabouts, so you have to put them in the equation.

"But Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah won’t score as many goals between them as Salah – and he is on the right wing. That’s a massive advantage for Liverpool, who will be in the race for a long time if they keep playing as they are,” said Merson.

He continued:

“I won’t say Liverpool are title favourites though. City can just churn, churn and churn out wins. They can go 10 games without losing, easily. Look at them now, they’ve won eight out of their last nine matches (in all competitions).”

Jesus has seven goals in 22 games across competitions this season, while Nketiah has netted six times in 28 appearances.