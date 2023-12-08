Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Marcos Leonardo boost; Douglas Luiz to cost £110 million, and more - December 8, 2023

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Saturday (December 9) to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are in blistering form, winning their last seven games across competitions, including four in the league,

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. Elsewhere, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is likely to cost £110 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 8, 2023:

Arsenal receive Marcos Leonardo boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Marcos Leonardo. According to Football Transfers, Santos' first relegation could aid in Arteta's plans in securing the Brazilian striker in January.

The Spanish manager has been hot on the heels of the 20-year-old for a while. Leonardo has registered 21 goals in 49 games this season, earning him admirers across Europe.

Real Madrid and West Ham United also have their eyes on the Brazilian, while Newcastle United have been linked with the player as well. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 in 2024 and want to rope in Leonardo alongside a more established face.

Gabriel Jesus hasn't been prolific enough this season, so Arteta, who wants to add more firepower to his frontline, has the 20-year-old on his agenda.

Douglas Luiz to cost £110 million

Douglas Luiz (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Aston Villa has slapped a £110 million asking price on Douglas Luiz to ward off interest from Arsenal, according to Football Transfers.

The Brazilian midfielder is a long-term target for Arteta, who failed to prise him away in the summer. Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Luiz remains a priority target for the Gunners in 2024.

Arteta spent a club record £105 million on Declan Rice this summer but remains in the hunt for the Englishman's ideal partner in midfield. Luiz has been identified as the leading candidate, and the Gunners could mount an offensive for the player soon.

The Brazilian is integral to Unai Emery's plans at Villa Park, though, and the Birmingham based club are keen to ensure that he doesn't leave. The player's contract with the Villans runs till 2026.

Jakub Kiwior unlikely to leave in January, says journalist

Jakub Kiwior won't exit Arsenal this winter, according to journalist Maciej Siemiatkowski.

90 Min says that AC Milan are hot on the heels of the Polish defender. Kiwior arrived at the Emirates in January but has been in and out of the team. He has appeared 19 times but has struggled for regular chances under Arteta.

It has also been reported that the Gunners are willing to offload the player at the turn of the year. However, speaking to TV Play, Siemiatkowski backed Kiwior to continue his development with the north London side.

"I think Kiwior will stay at Arsenal. His valuation is around €25m, but I think he can be sold for €15-20m. He is currently at a big English club, so you have to understand his intentions as well.

"Honestly, it seems strange to me that he could leave Arsenal in the next transfer windows because he has been there for a year, and he is continuing his process of adaptation and growth in English football," said Siemiatkowski.

Kiwior is a cover for William Saliba in Arteta's squad.