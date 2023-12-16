Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Marcos Leonardo boost; Galatasaray want Jorginho, and more - December 16, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 16). Mikel Arteta's team are a point behind leaders Liverpool (37) after 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. Elsewhere, Galatasaray are interested in Gunners midfielder Jorginho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 16, 2023:

Arsenal receive Marcos Leonardo boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their efforts to sign Marcos Leonardo. According to Goal, the Brazilian striker could be available for a cut-priced deal in January. Leonardo is the next big talent to emerged out of South American football. The 20-year-old, enjoyed a fabulous season with Santos, registering 21 goals and four assists in 49 outings across competitions.

However, the Brazilian failed to save the club from relegation, and his future is now up in the air. There’s considerable interest in his services from clubs across Europe, and the Gunners also have their eyes on him.

Arteta is looking for a new No. 9, with Gabriel Jesus’ lack of form in from of goal turning into a worry for the club. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is merely a squad player and isn’t the prolific presence the Spanish manager desires at the focal point of his attack.

The north London side are fighting for the Premier League this season and believe Leonardo could do the trick. The Brazilian striker fits the mould of players targeted by Arteta recently; he's young, talented and has a high ceiling.

It was previously believed that the 20-year-old would cost around €15 million in January. However, it now appears that Leonardo’s price has dropped following Santos’ relegation, and Arsenal could sign him for less than the reported fee.

Galatasaray want Jorginho

Jorginho could be off to Turkey in January.

Galatasaray are interested in Jorginho, according to Fanatik. The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January this year but has been in and out of the team.

His game time has significantly reduced after the Gunners signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer. The 31-year-old is linked with an exit from the Emirates in January, and Galatasaray are planning to prise him away.

The Turkish giants are looking for a replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who's on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Galatasaray are unimpressed by the player and want to terminate the loan deal at the turn of the year.

They have identified Jorginho as a replacement for the Frenchman. The Italian has struggled for game time this season, registering 18 appearances across competitions, starting nine. His contract with the north London side expires at the end of the season.

Galatasaray are planning to initiate contact with the 31-year-old to facilitate a move at the turn of the year. Jorginho is unhappy at the Emirates and wants to leave in search of regular football to boost his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

Arsenal, though, will be reluctant to let him go in the middle of the season as they chase multiple trophies.

Jakub Kiwior wanted at AS Roma

AS Roma are interested in Jakub Kiwior this winter, according to Forza Roma. The Polish centre-back has been a decent squad option for Arsenal since arriving in January.

However, he has failed to cement his place in the starting XI and is a target for AC Milan. The Rossoneri are struggled with a faltering backline and have identified the 23-year-old as a possible solution, according to 90 Min.

However, it appears that Roma have entered the picture as well. Intermediaries have offered the player’s services to the Serie A club, who are interested. The north London side have apparently lost faith in the Pole and want to cash in on him at the turn of the year.

However, Arsenal want to offload the player permanently and are looking for a fee of around €25 million. It's difficult for Roma to match that value, and they are only looking to pursue a loan deal with an option for a permanent deal.