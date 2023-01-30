Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Moises Caicedo boost; Marco Asensio warming up to move, and more - January 30, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 19 games. Mikel Arteta's men next face Everton at Goodison Park in the league on Saturday (February 4).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is warming up to a move to the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 30, 2023:

Arsenal receive Moises Caicedo boost

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to secure the services of Moises Caicedo this month.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is a target for Arteta this month. The Gunners have already seen their opening bid for the Ecuadorian turned down by the Seagulls but are now expected to push for the player.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Evening Standard, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that the club are already planning for Caicedo's eventual departure.

"Caicedo is a very, very good guy. I can understand because when you are 21, and you have a request from a big team, they are playing in Europe. I would like him to finish the season with us. But we are ready to go forward without him - I think we need some players in some positions," said De Zerbi.

He added:

“I spoke a lot with (Brighton chairman) Tony (Bloom), he knows very well my opinion. We are a good team, but we can improve from the transfer window. We lost (Leandro) Trossard, and if we also lose Caicedo, it can be a problem for us if we want to fight for Europe.”

"I respect his decision — I can't be also the chairman, so we will see in the next days".

The 21-year-old Caicedo recently took to social media to urge the Seagulls to allow him to leave. However, De Zerbi believes the incident was an act by people around the Ecuadorian, rather than the player himself.

"I was surprised, but I can understand where the mistake started. I don’t know if you understand, but Moises is a good guy. I think (he is being influenced by others)," said De Zerbi.

Caicedo has played 21 games across competitions this season for Brighton, registering a goal and assist apiece.

Marco Asensio warming up to Santiago Bernabeu departure

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Emirates.

Marco Asensio is considering his future amid interest from Arsenal, according to The Mirror.

The Spaniard is in the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. The 27-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu and is linked with a move away from the club.

The La Liga giants have already offered him a new deal, but Asensio has not responded to their proposal yet. The Spaniard wants to secure regular football, but that could be difficult to come by at the Bernabeu. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the player and attempted to prise him away without success last summer.

The north London side remain hot on his heels right now, giving Asensio an option to consider should he seek a new challenge. However, Real Madrid are reluctant to let him leave, while the club's good relationship with the player also making any potential move difficult to maneuver.

Arsenal are among the clubs who have contacted the player's agent Jorge Mendes regarding a possible transfer. Asensio has appeared 23 times for Los Blancos this season across competitions, mostly from the bench, registering three goals and five assists.

Gunners willing to sanction Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga could leave the Emirates this year.

Arsenal are ready to allow Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave provided they bring in a replacement, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Belgian midfielder has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates and is not a first choice under Arteta. He has been linked with a move away from the Gunners, with Monaco eager to secure his signature.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the 23-year-old's future could be linked to Moises Caicedo's impending arrival.

"Lokonga has attracted interest from Monaco, but I’m told Arsenal will only consider allowing him to leave if they bring in a replacement, so it kind of ties in with everything that’s going on with (Moises) Caicedo and potentially later on with (Declan) Rice," said Sheth.

Sambi Lokonga has appeared 15 times across competitions for the north London side this season.

