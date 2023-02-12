Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Moussa Diaby boost; club working on 2 renewals, and more - February 11, 2023

Arsenal dropped points against Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11) in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard put his team ahead in the 66th minute, but the Bees equalised through Ivan Toney eight minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Moussa Diaby. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O'Rourke has said that the north London side are working to renew the contracts of two players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 11, 2023:

Arsenal receive Moussa Diaby boost

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Moussa Diaby. According to BILD via Caught Offside, Bayer Leverkusen are willing to cash in on the Frenchman at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Bundesliga giants this season.

Diaby has amassed eight goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions for Leverkusen this season. However, the Bundesliga club want to offload him as they look to revamp their squad this summer.

The Gunners have an enviable frontline, but manager Mikel Arteta wants more cover for his attackers as he aims to sustain the club's recent rise.

Gunners working on Saka and Saliba renewals

Bukayo Saka (right) has been on fire this season.

Arsenal are working to extend the contracts of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The Gunners have already tied down Gabriel Martinelli to a new deal, ending any speculation regarding his future. However, Saka and Saliba are also generating interest from clubs around the continent.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that the north London side are already engaged in talks to keep the two players at the Emirates.

"I think, for sure, those talks are still ongoing with Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Obviously, Martinelli getting done is a huge boost to everybody connected to Arsenal. That was one of their priorities, to sort out the contracts of a number of these players, Martinelli along with Saliba and Bukayo Saka, so that's one done. They can now look at the other two," said O'Rourke.

Saka has amassed eight goals and as many assists in 29 games across competitions for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta wants his team to earn right to become Premier League champions

Mikel Arteta reckons Arsenal must earn the right to become Premier League champions.

The Gunners are atop the league after 21 games, despite their dismal draw against Brentford at home on Saturday (February 11). The north London side had suffered a shock defeat against Everton at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, as cited by The Irish Examiner, Arteta refused to indulge in talks of Manchester City's troubles.

"We have to look after our own garden (when asked if Arsenal should be ready to take advantage if Manchester City are sanctioned). Let’s focus on what we have to do and win enough football matches for that to happen. We have to earn the right to win it, that’s for sure," said Arteta.

Arteta also added that his team has reacted well to the defeat at Goodison Park.

"It’s not about a comfort zone. In football, you lose matches. They are very different matches we lost against City and against Everton, but losing brings a lot of opportunities to look at other things and see the reaction of the team. The reaction of the team has been superb this week," said Arteta.

He continued:

"Tomorrow, we’re going to put a great performance in, in front of our crowd to try to win the game. It (the reaction to Everton) has been really positive. Straight away, we sat together, what happened and the opponent played their part."

Arteta concluded:

“You have to congratulate the opponent on the day. It’s true that there are things we didn’t do like in other games, and that’s why you lose football matches. But it’s always an opportunity to bounce back and show how much we want what we’re fighting for and do it tomorrow."

Arsenal have lost just twice in the league in 20 games this season.

