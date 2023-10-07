Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Pedro Neto boost; club want £60 million for Emile Smith Rowe, and more - October 7, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be keen to pick up all three points to boost the Gunners' chances of winning the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto in 2024. Elsewhere, the north London side want £60 million for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 7, 2023:

Arsenal receive Pedro Neto boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Pedro Neto next year. According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the player's agent Jorge Mendes is working to find a new club for his client in 2024.

The Portuguese forward has been in good form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering one goal and four assists in seven appearances across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at clubs around the league, with the Gunners also on the list of his suitors. The north London side are looking to add more bite to their attack and have set their sights on Neto.

Bailey told TeamTalk that a move away from the Molineux could materialise for Neto in January for the right price.

"I am told by sources close to Wolves that they are expecting Neto to leave in January, but their valuation would need to be met. He is under contract to 2027, but he is showing the sort of form that could persuade someone to make a move in January," said Bailey.

He continued:

“I understand that Jorge Mendes and his staff are confident that Neto will move in 2024 and most likely in January, but it will depend on the needs of those interested parties.”

Neto could provide much needed cover for Bukayo Saka.

Gunners want £60 million for Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at the London Stadium.

Arsenal want £60 million to part ways with Emile Smith Rowe, according to TeamTalk.

The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates recently, and his situation is unlikely to improve any time soon. The Gunners are willing to let him leave for a fair price, with West Ham United interested in his signature.

The Hammers have been on the rise recently under David Moyes. Despite allowing Declan Rice to join Arsenal this summer, West Ham have managed well so far.

They have made some smart investments in the squad and have won seven of their 10 games across competitions this season. However, Moyes remains interested in improving the quality of his squad and has his eyes on Smith Rowe.

The Englishman was highly rated at the Emirates a couple of years ago, but his development hasn’t gone according to plan. However, Moyes will be confident of getting the player back to his best at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old has had just 135 minutes of action this season and could be tempted to leave to get his career back on track. However, the Hammers will have to pay a premium for his signature.

Kai Havertz backed to regain top form

Kai Havertz is yet to settle at the Emirates.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton is unimpressed by the recent criticism of Kai Havertz.

The German midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer for £65 million but has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates. The 23-year-old has registered just one goal in 11 outings across competitions for the Gunners.

Havertz's form has heavily scrutinised, but Sutton reckons the reaction has been unfair. On the It's All Kicking Off podcast, the Englishman said that Havertz will gain confidence from his recent goal against Bournemouth.

“My view on Havertz is that it was harsh to write him off basically before he’d even kicked a ball at Arsenal. I remember you lot writing me off before I kicked a ball at Blackburn Rovers.

"Will he start at the weekend? I suspect he will. But as you say about the ‘pity penalty’. It worked, and it was good, but will that kick him on? It will give him a bit of confidence,” said Sutton.

Havertz will be keen to prove himself against Manchester City on Sunday, as the Gunners seek a first league win against the Cityzens in eight years.