Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Alexander Isak; club locked in battle for RB Leipzig star, and more - 26 February 2022

Arsenal have been in a good run of form in recent games as they fight for a top-four finish. The north London side have won their last three games in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has received a setback in the pursuit of Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, the Gunners are locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona for an RB Leipzig star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th February 2022:

Arsenal receive setback in Alexander Isak pursuit

Alexander Isak has caught the eye at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have received a blow in their quest to sign Alexander Isak. According to Fichajes, the Swedish striker has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. However, the Gunners are hoping to win the race for his signature this summer.

Isak has emerged as one of the brightest young strikers in Europe recently. He has endured a slow first half of the campaign, managing eight goals in 29 appearances for Real Sociedad so far. However, his overall performances have his suitors drooling.

The Gunners are eager to secure the Swede’s signature this year. Arteta failed in an attempt to prise Isak away in January. The Spaniard allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the winter. The Premier League side wanted Isak to take Aubameyang's place, but a move failed to materialise.

barcacentre @barcacentre Alexander Isak (22) has an offer on the table from Arsenal, but the striker wants to wait for Barça in case they fail to sign Erling Haaland. In that scenario, the Swedish striker could become the priority for the Blaugrana. Isak would love to make a Camp Nou switch. [sport] Alexander Isak (22) has an offer on the table from Arsenal, but the striker wants to wait for Barça in case they fail to sign Erling Haaland. In that scenario, the Swedish striker could become the priority for the Blaugrana. Isak would love to make a Camp Nou switch. [sport] https://t.co/cqBrTkr85r

Arteta is eager to return for the 22-year-old at the end of the season. Arsenal could lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer, so a new number nine is a priority at the Emirates. Isak fits the bill, but prising him away won't be a walk in the park.

The 22-year-old prefers to join Barcelona, with the Blaugrana also eager to secure the Swede. The Spanish giants have had their eyes on Isak for some time. However, their precarious financial position makes it difficult for a deal to go through.

The Gunners hope to take advantage of that and convince the 22-year-old to move to the Emirates instead this summer.

Gunners locked in battle for Angelino

Angelino has earned rave reviews with his performances for RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are battling Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona for Angelino, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Spanish full-back has been in superb form for RB Leipzig recently. The 25-year-old's steady rise has attracted attention from quite a few clubs around Europe, including the Gunners. He has bagged ten goals and 24 assists in 84 appearances across competitions thus far.

The north London side could be on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, with Kieran Tierney attracting attention from Real Madrid. Arteta has shortlisted Angelino for the position, but a move could depend on the future of the Scottish full-back.

However, the Spaniard may also have to ward off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to get his man.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Alexandre Lacazette's future

Alexandre Lacazette is in the final few months of his contract.

Mikel Arteta has said that Alexandre Lacazette is showing signs that he wants to stay at Arsenal.

The Frenchman was key in the Gunners' last-gasp Premier League win on Thursday against Wolverhampton Wanderers. His 95th-minute shot was deflected by Wolves keeper into his own net as the Gunners took all three points to stay in top-four contention.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette contract: “He behaves like someone who wants to stay with us. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season”.“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette contract: “He behaves like someone who wants to stay with us. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. https://t.co/v9gIRTJyM1

Speaking after the game, Arteta said that he would try to help Lacazette as much as possible.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season. We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years; it’s part of our job. He behaves like someone who wants to stay with us. I can only praise him, and try to help him as much as possible. For me it’s Lacazette’s goal.” said Arteta.

It's worth noting that the Gunners captain has scored only thrice in 19 leagues games this season.

