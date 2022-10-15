Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder; Kieran Tierney opens up on his recent struggles at Emirates, and more - October 15, 2022

Arsenal will travel to Elland Road on Sunday (October 16) to face Leeds United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are currently atop the league, while Leeds are 14th.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a setback in their pursuit of an Aston Villa midfielder. Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney has opened up on his recent struggles at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 15, 2022:

Arsenal receive setback in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Douglas Luiz has extended his stay at Villa Park

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz.

Aston Villa have announced that the Brazilian has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal. The player’s previous contract was set to run out at the end of the season. The Gunners had failed to sign the Brazilian on transfer deadline day and were planning to dive for him next year.

The London giants were expected to return for him in January but will now have to turn their attention to alternate targets. Luiz has appeared nine times for the Villans across competitions this season and has scored twice.

Kieran Tierney opens up on his recent struggles at Emirates

Kieran Tierney has been in and out if the team at the Emirates

Kieran Tierney has opened up on his struggles with injuries this season.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Injury woes have also dented his chances of securing regular football at the Emirates.

Speaking recently, as relayed by The Celtic Way, Tierney said that he's working hard to get back to his best.

"It’s been tough. I missed pre-season coming back from an injury, and the first game I played in was the Palace one – that was the first week of training that I had. I’ve just been trying to get minutes here and there so it’s been a tough start, but whether I’m first, second or third-choice, I’m just going to keep working hard and see where it takes me," said Tierney.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Kieran Tierney: “I worked so hard to get back from injury so you want to play as much as you can as soon as you're back. Unfortunately, I've not played too many. Every time I get a chance to play, I'm so grateful. I work as hard as I possibly can for the team.” [ @SkySports 🗣️| Kieran Tierney: “I worked so hard to get back from injury so you want to play as much as you can as soon as you're back. Unfortunately, I've not played too many. Every time I get a chance to play, I'm so grateful. I work as hard as I possibly can for the team.” [@SkySports]

The Scottish full-back added that he was not motivated by competition but by a desire to play and do well.

"I wouldn’t say (competition) motivates me more, as whether I’m the only left-back or there’s five left-backs, I’m still motivated to play and to do well. Day-to-day, nothing changes in my life; if I’m playing or not I’m just working as hard as I possibly can. I train hard, and if the manager calls on me, I’m ready," said Tierney.

He continued:

“I want to play every game possible, when you don’t play like all footballers, you’re disappointed but when you get your chance, you just need to make sure you go and take it."

Tierney has appeared 11 times for the Gunners this season across competitions.

Stan Collymore says Gunners won't win Premier League

Former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore has ruled Arsenal out of the title race. The Gunners are leading the standings after nine games, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Cityzens will face the Reds on Sunday and speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore tipped Pep Guardiola's City to get the better of Jurgen Klopp's Reds this weekend.

“I think Sunday [vs Liverpool] will be Pep Guardiola’s day. I think his Citizens will control the game from start to finish and look almost unbeatable in the process. I’m not saying Liverpool are going to get thumped, but I do think City will take all three points quite comfortably," said Collymore.

Collymore added that Arsenal are unlikely to continue their good run throughout the season.

“Unfortunately, if my prediction ends up unfolding, I think that would be the biggest sign that City are going to run away with it and lift their seventh Premier League title," said Collymore.

He continued:

"I understand why some fans are excited to see what Arsenal can do, but there is no way the Gunners are going to go on an emphatic 38-game run similarly to what we saw happen between Liverpool and City last season – no chance.”

The Gunners have won eight of their nine games in the league this season.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes