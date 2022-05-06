Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Inter Milan striker; club advised not to rely on Eddie Nketiah, and more - 5 May 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with four games left to play. Manager Mikel Arteta's side next face Leeds United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a setback in their pursuit of an Inter Milan striker. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has advised the north London team not to rely on striker Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th May 2022:

Arsenal receive setback in Lautaro Martinez pursuit

Lautaro Martinez has no interest in leaving Inter Milan this summer.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinean has been on fire for Inter Milan this season. Arteta wants a new number nine this summer and has his eyes on the 24-year-old.

GunnerStuff



Arsenal have renewed their interest in Lautaro Martinez and are prepared to make a £60m bid for the striker.

However, the player’s agent Alejandro Camano has ruled out a move away from the Nerazzurri this summer. Speaking on Radio Colonia (via Goal), Camano said that Martinez is happy at Inter and is focused on helping Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"We are not depending on a transfer; he is at Inter; he is happy; the city is wonderful. Sometimes the press publishes things about a transfer, but Lautaro is thinking about Inter, giving the people of Inter joy, becoming champions and working for the World Cup," said Camano.

He continued:

"Lautaro is amazed to play with the Argentine national team; they are all behind Messi; we believe that this is Messi's World Cup. If Lautaro can score all the possible goals to bring that joy to the country, he will do everything possible."

Kevin Campbell advises Gunners not to rely on Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has started the last four games in the league.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners not to rely on Eddie Nketiah to lead their line next season. The 22-year-old has been in inspired form of late and has helped Arteta's team stay in the race for fourth place.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the north London side need an upgrade on Nketiah.

"It shows you what half a striker can do in that Arsenal team. Nketiah has a bit of pace and can run in behind. In the second half, I thought he stretched the pitch really well. You wouldn’t say Eddie is a top-class striker. If Nketiah was on the market, he is not one of the strikers the club would be going for," said Campbell.

He continued:

“Arsenal need to upgrade that position. As good as Nketiah is, he is not the answer. We need two strikers. We are talking about a Nunez, Osimhen or a Jesus. Nketiah didn’t score against West Ham despite the fact he had chances. The other three would have scored, and that is the difference. No disrespect, but Nketiah is not the answer. He is a fox in the box, but he is not the answer. He needs to play games."

Nketiah started the last four league games, with the Gunners winning three of them. The striker scored a brace against Chelsea, his only league goals this season in 17 games.

Arsenal asked to pay €40 million for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay €40 million to secure the signature of Memphis Depay, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Dutchman’s future is up in the year after arriving at the Camp Nou last summer. The 28-year-old has struggled to hold on to his good start in La Liga and has dropped down the pecking order of late.

Fabrizio Romano



Memphis Depay has been approached by Premier League clubs in the past few weeks but still nothing advanced. Depay clarifies: "I came here at Barcelona with the desire to play for the team - and of course I want to feel important here for several years".

Depay’s contract expires in 2023, and there has been no talk of a renewal yet. The Gunners are plotting to make the most of the situation and bring the Dutchman to the Emirates. However, Barcelona want €40 million to part ways with their prized asset. The Dutchman has scored 12 times across competitions this season.

