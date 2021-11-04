Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Manchester City star; club planning move for Real Madrid ace, and more - 4th November 2021

Arsenal will hope to continue their steady climb up the Premier League table when they welcome Watford to the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners are sixth in the standings after ten games, having won five of their last seven.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Manchester City star. Elsewhere, The Gunners are planning a move for a Real Madrid ace in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th November 2021.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Raheem Sterling

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their quest to sign Raheem Sterling.

According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, Manchester City are reluctant to sell their prized asset to a direct domestic rival.

The Cityzens are instead contemplating talks with Barcelona to initiate the player's move to the Camp Nou. Sterling is looking for a new challenge after dropping down the pecking order at the Etihad. The Gunners remain eager to take him to the Emirates, though.

Sterling has been a revelation since joining City in 2015. The 26-year-old has evolved into an indispensable member of City's starting eleven, and has been key to their recent success.

He has scored 116 times in 307 appearances for The Citizens. However, he has struggled for game time this season. Arsenal are hoping to convince Manchester City to part ways with the Englishman next year.

The Gunners want to bolster their frontline, and believe Sterling would add another dimension to their attack. However, Manchester City are unwilling to strengthen their Premier League rival, and would prefer offloading the Englishman to Barcelona instead.

The Blaugrana want an attacker in January owing to Sergio Aguero's injury setback, and retain an interest in Sterling. Barcelona, as such, could pour cold water over Arsenal's plans of signing the Englishman.

Gunners planning €5 million January move for Gareth Bale

Arsenal are preparing to move for Gareth Bale in January.

According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Gunners are willing to offer €5 million for the Welshman, and have even approached Real Madrid for the same. Bale has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, and his current deal expires next summer. He is no longer guaranteed a place in the team's starting eleven.

Arsenal are ready to offer him a fresh chance, with Bale impressing while on loan with Tottenham Hotspur last season. Los Blancos have already given The Gunners permission to talk to the Welshman regarding a move.

Arsenal locked in battle for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Arsenal are locked in battle with at least four other teams for Marco Asensio

According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

Apart from The Gunners, Liverpool, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also interested in the Spaniard. Asensio has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans, and looks set to depart in January.

Arsenal are hoping to take him to the Emirates, but might lose out to Borussia Dortmund, who are leading the race for Asensio's signature.

