Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Viktor Gyokeres boost, club not eyeing Ousmane Diomande, and more - March 27, 2024

Arsenal are planning to get the better of Manchester City when the two teams lock horns on Sunday, March 31, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team must defeat the reigning champions to bolster their pursuit of the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could sign Viktor Gyokeres in a bargain deal this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are not planning a move for Ousmane Diomande this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 27, 2024.

Arsenal receive Viktor Gyokeres boost

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their efforts to secure the services of Viktor Gyokeres. According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swedish striker could be available for just £43m this summer. Gyokeres has been outstanding for Sporting CP this season, registering 36 goals and 14 assists from 39 games across competitions.

The Gunners are eager to bring in a new striker to lead the line next season and apparently have the 25-year-old on their agenda. It was previously believed that he would cost around £85m at the end of the campaign.

However, it now appears that the north London side could sign Gyokeres in a bargain deal. Mikel Arteta also has his eyes on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney as options for the No. 9 role.

Gunners not eyeing Ousmane Diomande, says Fabrizio Romano

Ousmane Diomande has caught the eye this season

Arsenal are not eyeing a move for Ousmane Diomande this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Ivorian defender has earned rave reviews with his performances for Sporting CP this season, forcing clubs across the continent to take notice. The 20-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Portuguese side (two goals and an assist) and recent reports have suggested that the north London side are interested in his services.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Gunners are monitoring Diomande's teammate Viktor Gyokeres instead.

"Gyokeres’ Sporting teammate Ousmane Diomande has also been linked with the Gunners very strongly by some sections of the Portuguese press, so what’s really going on with this one?” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I think this story is coming out because Arsenal sent their scouts regularly to follow players in Portugal, like Gyokeres who’s one of the players they have been following for a long time. On Diomande, however, I’m not aware of talks or negotiations yet; but there are really many clubs interested, so we’re absolutely far from a solution/negotiation or anything close or concrete yet.”

Mikel Arteta's side are well-stocked at the back and a new defender might not be a priority for them this summer.

Arsenal have high hopes for Ethan Nwaneri, says journalist

Arsenal believe Ethan Nwaneri will become a key player at the Emirates in the future, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The 17-year-old is the next big thing to emerge out of the Gunners academy and is already tipped for a bright future. Mikel Arteta has invested heavily in the market since taking charge but hasn't been afraid to put his trust in talented young players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth insisted that the trend is likely to continue this summer as well.

“The pressure on players coming through the academy is enormous because clubs almost want instant success. The recruitment team and the manager then decide how to blood these players. Nwaneri, who made his debut in 2022, is a player they consider to have a big future at Arsenal," Sheth said.

He continued:

“Still, they've got to be careful in his development and blood him in very slowly so that he can integrate with the first team before putting all that pressure on him. So, I think Arsenal will be excited with what they have, but alongside that, make no mistake, they’ll be going big in the market as well.”

A new No. 9 and a new partner for Declan Rice is a priority for the Spaniard manager this year, according to reports.