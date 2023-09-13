Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners rejected £100 million Gabriel offer; Martin Odegaard wants lengthy stay, and more - September 13, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (September 17) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are unbeaten this season after four games, winning three.

Meanwhile, the Gunners rejected a £100 million offer from Saudi Arabia for defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Martin Odegaard wants to stay at the Emirated for a long time.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 13, 2023:

Arsenal rejected £100 million Gabriel offer

Arsenal turned down a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia for Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian dropped down the pecking order under Arteta this season and started the first three games of the season from the bench. His situation generated interest from multiple suitors, and the Gunners had received a £100 million bid from the Middle East to let him go.

However, it was turned down, as Arteta considers the player crucial to his plans. The Spanish manager wants more competition for places at the back and believes Gabriel's experience and quality will be crucial for the campaign.

Jurrien Timber was roped in from Ajax this summer, but his unfortunate injury has complicated matters. As such, Gabriel is likely to be a key figure at the Emirates in the coming months.

The Brazilian is tied to the club till 2027 and made his first start of the season in the 3-1 Premier League home win over Manchester United on September 3.

Martin Odegaard wants lengthy stay at Emirates

Martin Odegaard has expressed a desire to stay at the Emirates for a long time. The Norwegian midfielder has been a revelation under Arteta, and his efforts have already generated attention across Europe. Arsenal are locked in talks to hand him a new contract.

Speaking while on international duty, as cited by Football 365, Odegaard stressed that he's happy with the Gunners.

"I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal, and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus," said Odegaard.

Odegaard was appointed the club captain this summer.

Fabrizio Romano outlines Mikel Arteta role in Declan Rice deal

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Mikel Arteta played a crucial role in convincing Declan Rice to join the club, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder joined Arsenal from West Ham United in a blockbuster move this summer. Rice was also wanted by Manchester City, but the Gunners won the race for his services.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arteta had been on the Englishman's case since January.

"Arteta started pushing to have Rice at the club already in January. Of course, to sign Rice was impossible in January, but Arteta has wanted him since January, and he was pushing in internal discussions since then and also had important discussions with the player," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the Spanish manager gave Rice a detailed account of his role and responsibilities at the Emirates during negotiations.

“It was always crucial to have that kind of impact from the manager – Arteta is doing a really special job on and off the pitch for Arsenal.

"He is great at convincing the players, discussing the project, the strategy they have. With Rice, he gave a detailed picture of the tactics and how he would fit into the squad but also about the leadership," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"What he told the player was something like ‘we want you to be the future of the club’ and an important player for a long time in this and that way.

"So Arteta is crucial on the technical side and the personal side, and this is always appreciated by players. Rice was in love with what Arteta told him, and this is true of other players who joined Arsenal recently."

Rice has been an omnipresent figure for the north London side this season.