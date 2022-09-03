Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners rejected chance to sign Arthur Melo; former player confident Bukayo Saka will sign new deal, and more - September 3, 2022

Arsenal have strengthened their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has brought in quite a few new faces as he looks to stamp his authority in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the north London side have rejected the chance to sign Arthur Melo this summer. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell is confident that Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 3, 2022:

Arsenal rejected chance to sign Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo joined Liverpool this summer

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Arthur Melo in the final days of the summer, according to The Athletic via TBR Football.

The north London side reportedly turned their attention to a new midfielder on Tuesday to address Mohamed Elneny's injury woes. Arteta had quite a few options, including Arthur, who was offered to the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC #DeadlineDay



No option to buy included. Official, confirmed. Arthur Melo has joined Liverpool on loan until June 2023 from Juventus.No option to buy included. Official, confirmed. Arthur Melo has joined Liverpool on loan until June 2023 from Juventus. 🚨🔴 #LFC #DeadlineDayNo option to buy included.

The Brazilian was surplus to requirements at Juventus and was itching to leave in search of regular football.

However, the Gunners passed on the opportunity to secure his signature and concentrated on Douglas Luiz instead. Arthur moved to Liverpool in the final hours of the window, while Arteta also missed out on Luiz.

Kevin Campbell confident Bukayo Saka will sign new deal

Bukayo Saka is one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Kevin Campbell is confident that Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal with Arsenal.

The Englishman is one of the lowest earners at the club and already has a beeline for his signature. The Gunners have initiated the process of extending his stay to ward off interest from European heavyweights.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“The manager is always there for me”. Bukayo Saka on Arteta’s optimistic words on new contract: “I share his confidence. I really feel at home at Arsenal. I feel the love from my team-mates, from the coaches and from the fans”.“The manager is always there for me”. Bukayo Saka on Arteta’s optimistic words on new contract: “I share his confidence. I really feel at home at Arsenal. I feel the love from my team-mates, from the coaches and from the fans”. ⚪️🔴⭐️ #AFC“The manager is always there for me”. https://t.co/7AUqaKH1RP

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that with both parties ready to prolong their association, there could be a positive outcome soon.

"I think the deal will get done. The club and the player won’t be a million miles away. There’ll be a negotiation, like anything else, but the deal will get done. The player wants to stay, the club want to keep him – it’s easy work for the agent, really. It’s just up to them to get the best deal for their client now," said Campbell.

Saka's contract expires in 2024.

Mikel Arteta opens up on failed Douglas Luiz pursuit

Douglas Luiz failed to complete a move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has no regrets about missing out on Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates on transfer deadline day, but the club failed to get a deal across the line.

Speaking recently, as relayed by The Irish Times, the Spanish manager said that he's happy with the players at his disposal.

"We have to bring in the players we feel are right for the team and the club, but we didn’t manage to do that. [With] what happened in the last week or so, probably everybody was expecting we could do something with the departures we had," said Arteta.

He added:

"We cannot forget what we did early. We are happy with the squad we have. The board has pushed the boat very, very far to accommodate the situation we have."

Arteta said that picking up Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko early in the summer has helped the Gunners.

"What I can guarantee you is it helps. When you know the players, when you know what you can expect from them, and they come in and show such an attitude and perform straight away, there is an impact," said Arteta.

The Spaniard added that he's ready to put his trust in younger players to address the gaps in the squad.

"Believe more in the players that we have, look after them better and give them confidence. They have the ability to do it and that’s what we’ll do," said Arteta.

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect start to the new campaign, winning their opening five games. They travel to Manchester United on Sunday, hoping to continue their perfect start to the season.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav