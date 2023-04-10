Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reluctant to break bank for Declan Rice; club want Raphinha, and more - April 10, 2023

Arsenal were held to a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw by Liverpool on Sunday (April 9) at Anfield. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta’s side a healthy lead, but Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino helped the Reds secure a point.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reluctant to match West Ham United’s valuation for Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side have reignited their interest in Barcelona midfielder Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 10, 2023:

Arsenal reluctant to break bank for Declan Rice

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Arsenal are not ready to break the bank for Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Simon Stone.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his West Ham United contract this summer but is likely to leave for greener pastures. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old, who's valued at over £100 million by the Hammers.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that it could an open race for Rice, as the Gunners don’t want to match West Ham’s valuation.

“It’s been described to me as a lot more open the race to signing, you know. We’ve been hearing Arsenal are well ahead and laying down the foundations, and they’ve got a better chance,” said Phillips.

He added:

“But the reason I’ve been told this is Arsenal aren’t prepared to pay the high fee that they’re being quoted by West Ham for Rice at the moment, so that leaves Chelsea very much still in this race, because they would be prepared to pay what it takes.”

Rice has 12 goals and 13 assists in 232 games across competitions for the Hammers.

Gunners want Raphinha

Raphinha has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou this season.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed Arsenal to return for Raphinha this summer. The Brazilian winger was wanted at the Emirates last summer but left Leeds United to join Barcelona. He has enjoyed a decent season at the Camp Nou, amassing nine goals and nine assists in 39 games across competitions.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that Gunners sporting director Edu is a big fan of the 26-year-old and wants the Brazilian at the Emirates.

“I think there's a possibility they could revisit the situation with Raphinha; it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of his fellow Brazilian; a lot will depend on what's going on at Barcelona this summer,” said O’Rourke.

He continued:

“If they need to sell players to raise funds, which it looks likely, Raphinha could be made available on the market, and I'm sure that will pique Arsenal's interest if they think they can land the former Leeds man on a cheap deal.”

Raphinha could enhance Arteta’s already impressive attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko cites Mikel Arteta reason for Emirates move

Oleksandr Zinchenko has heaped praise on Arteta.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has credited Mikel Arteta for his move to the Gunners last summer.

The Ukrainian left Manchester City to arrive at the Emirates and has been a revelation for the Gunners. The 26-year-old has settled in quickly in London and is now an indispensable member of Arteta’s starting XI. Zinchenko has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Ukrainian said that he was only willing to leave the Etihad for Arteta.

“The impact he had and has right now for me is a lot. I said many times one day if I am going to leave City and stay in the Premier League, it will be (for) only one manager, which is him," said Zinchenko.

He continued:

"The way he sees football, his vision, his character, he is a winner. That is what I like the most from people. Obviously he knew me as a player and a person when he called me. I had a couple of conversations before I joined Arsenal. He told me what he wants to see from me, the club's vision, the club's plan and strategy. I liked everything of that, and that is why I came."

Zinchenko has played a big role in helping the Gunners stay atop the Premier League.

