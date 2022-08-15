Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain in contact with Youri Tielemans; club receive boost in pursuit of Juventus midfielder, and more - August 15, 2022

Arsenal have enjoyed a flawless start to the new Premier League campaign, winning their opening two games. Mikel Arteta's men have scored six goals, conceded two and trail leaders Manchester City only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners have been in touch with Youri Tielemans for a while. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 15, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal remain in contact with Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans wants to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have been in contact with Youri Tielemans for months. The Belgian midfielder has been a revelation for Leicester City but is in the final year of his contract. He's yearning for a new challenge and has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#Arsenal #AFC #Tielemans The Arsenal fans had a chant for Youri Tielemans during Saturday's game... The Arsenal fans had a chant for Youri Tielemans during Saturday's game... 😅#Arsenal #AFC #Tielemans https://t.co/jfult6JICV

However, the transfer is yet to see the light of day. in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants remain interested in Tielemans.

"As for Tielemans and how this is all affecting him – my understanding is that he is a great guy, an excellent professional and someone who is only focused on the present," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Of course, he would like a top club; Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for months but have never submitted an official proposal yet. Tielemans remains a name on the Gunners’ list, but surprises cannot be ruled out.”

Tielemans has appeared 160 times for the Foxes since arriving in 2018, scoring 24 times.

Gunners receive boost in Arthur Melo pursuit

Arthur Melo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Arthur Melo. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently admitted that the Brazilian's future is up in the air.

“We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad, as there are transfer rumours about his future; he’s also not 100% fit," said Allegri.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Juve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.



Next target: Leandro Paredes. Juventus manager Allegri: “We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad as there are transfer rumours about his future, he’s also not 100% fit”.Juve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.Next target: Leandro Paredes. Juventus manager Allegri: “We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad as there are transfer rumours about his future, he’s also not 100% fit”. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfersJuve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.Next target: Leandro Paredes. https://t.co/z8xfpi7GM1

The Gunners have been hot on Arthur's heels for a while now. Romano has also revealed that the Bianconeri are looking to offload him this summer, so a move cannot be ruled out yet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has said that he was always confident Gabriel Jesus would succeed at the Emirates. The Brazilian has been on fire since joining Arsenal this summer from Manchester City.

Speaking after the game, the Ukrainian tipped Jesus for a great future.

"Of course, I wish him well. And I never had any doubts about him, because he’s a world-class player in terms of his numbers. You can see it as well in how he works along with his attitude every day in training. He’s an example (to others). He’s still young; everyone needs to improve some things," said Zinchenko.

He added:

"He needs to work on a couple of things, like everyone, but the rest is unbelievable. He was good during all the years I’ve spent with him. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals, which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn’t stop at all, and I’m so happy for him."

Zinchenko also said that Jesus is a team player and always puts the collective cause first.

"He’s the guy who is always happy for the team. The team is always first and the club always in front of any individual thing. The most important thing was three points, that’s so important. We need to be as a team," said Zinchenko.

Jesus scored two goals and set up two more against Leicester City on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav