Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain in race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger; Tite slammed for Gabriel Martinelli inclusion in Brazil World Cup squad, and more - November 10, 2022

Arsenal exited the EFL Cup on Wednesday after a 3-1 humbling against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates. Eddie Nketiah gave his team an early lead, but the Seagulls responded through Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners remain in the race to sign a Shakhtar Donetsk winger. Elsewhere, Brazil manager Tite has been slammed for selecting Gabriel Martinelli in the World Cup squad.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 10, 2022:

Arsenal remain in race to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain in the hunt to secure the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners were close to securing Mudryk's signature this summer but have balked at Shakhtar's asking price.

"We know they (Arsenal) wanted a winger. Raphinha was the dream, but it was not possible to proceed. They have had very positive contacts on Mudryk on the player’s side, but then they decided not to proceed with Shakhtar because they wanted more than £40m to £45m," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the north London side remain interested in the Ukrainian.

"Now Shakhtar want more than £60m to £65m. But Arsenal are still following the player. They consider Mudryk a top talent. and so Arsenal are still there, but let’s see because now the race is open with many top clubs, but Arsenal will be busy in the next few weeks," wrote Romano.

Mudryk has registered eight goals in 15 games across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

Tite slammed for Gabriel Martinelli inclusion in Brazil World Cup squad

Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire this season.

Former Brazil international Neto has slammed Tite for naming Gabriel Martinelli in the World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old has been on a superb run of form for Arsenal this season and has helped the Gunners stay atop the league. However, the decision to take him to the World Cup has not been well received.

Speaking recently, Neto said that the fiasco shows a lack of respect.

"This is a shame, a joke! I feel ashamed! Not because of Dani Alves’ story. What is Martinelli’s story? 33 career goals. This is a shame, a lack of respect for football. It shows how dirty football is; it’s dishonourable. It’s happened to me and you (Velloso) because we didn’t go to the World Cup because we didn’t play in Rio de Janeiro,” said Neto.

Neto went on to add Gabriel Barbosa should have made the squad instead of Martinelli.

“Doing this with football shows that you don’t deserve the position you are in. Calling up Martinelli and not calling up Gabigol is heresy, a lack of respect. The biggest shame of all the call-ups. Calling up Martinelli shows that you, Tite, shouldn’t hold the position you do, because you’re not fair to Gabigol," said Neto.

He continued:

“The guy who scores five goals in the season, who walks around the mall here, nobody knows who he is … And not taking Gabigol, the guy who scored the goal of the Libertadores title, who scored 29 goals in the season."

Martinelli has registered five goals and two assists from 19 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Gunners yet to make Marquinhos decision

Marquinhos could be sent out on loan next summer.

Arsenal are yet to come to a decision regarding a possible loan move for Marquinhos, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian winger joined the Gunners this summer and has done well when called upon. However, the 19-year-old's development could be further enhanced by regular football, which has been difficult to come by at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are happy with Marquinhos so far.

"With regards to a possible loan in January, Arsenal have not decided on Marquinhos yet. I think it’s normal to discuss new winger and not to consider Marquinhos ready yet as he’s super young, he just spent few months in England and so he needs to adapt, improve and then become important part of the first team in the future. For sure, they’re really happy with Marquinhos and his approach also in training," wrote Romano.

The Brazilian has appeared just four times this season and has scored one goal.

