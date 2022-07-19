Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners renew interest in Juventus midfielder; Youri Tielemans wants to move to Emirates, and more - July 19, 2022

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on a top-four place in the Premier League and is investing in his squad accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have renewed their interest in a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans wants to move to the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 19, 2022:

Arsenal renew interest in Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Arthur Melo, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Caught Offside. The Brazilian midfielder is a long-term target of Arteta, who failed to take him to the Emirates in January. The Spaniard is ready for a second try this summer.

Arthur's time at Juventus has been nothing to write home about. The 25-year-old arrived in Turin from Barcelona in 2020 but has failed to live up to expectations. The Brazilian could see his fortunes change this summer, with Massimiliano Allegri warming up to his presence in the team. However, Arthur now has the opportunity to rejuvenate his career away from the Bianconeri.

The Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season. Arteta wants an ideal partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park, and Arthur fits the bill. Arsenal are likely to attempt to prise the player away in the coming weeks.

Juventus are not actively looking to offload the Brazilian, but could be convinced with a suitable bid. The Gunners are likely to face competition from Barcelona for the 25-year-old. However, the Blaugrana's financial woes could tilt the tide in favour of the north London side in Arthur's pursuit.

Youri Tielemans wants Emirates move

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Youri Tielemans wants to move to the Emirates this summer, according to Football Insider. The Belgian midfielder is a target for Arsenal this year. The 25-year-old has been spectacular for Leicester City since arriving in 2019, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last year, so Arteta wants him at the Emirates.

Tielemans' current contract with the Foxes expires in 12 months, and he's unwilling to sign a new deal. Manchester United are also hot on the heels of the Belgian. However, Tielemans has his heart set on joining the Gunners and is eagerly waiting for them to make a move this summer.

Noel Whelan advises Gunners to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters has caught the eye with Southampton recently.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Arsenal to sign Kyle Walker-Peters. The Southampton full-back is a sought-after player this summer and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Walker-Peters would provide healthy competition in the Gunners squad.

"Arteta likes his wing-backs to be nice and high, full of energy – that’s what he wants. Walker-Peters would certainly add that – down the left or the right-hand side. He’s got loads of pace, and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet in a number of positions," said Whelan.

He added:

“Tomiyasu, for me, is one of the better defenders in the league. I’ve not seen many skin him or beat him one-on-one – but Walker-Peters would be a very different option going forward. He’s had his problems with injuries too, so bringing in another player would really give that squad some healthy competition for places.”

