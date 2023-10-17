Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain Douglas Luiz interest; club not eyeing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and more - October 17, 2023

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) to face Chelsea in Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are coming off a 1-0 league win over Manchester City before the international break.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have retained their interest in Aston Villa manager Douglas Luiz. Elsewhere, the north London side are not monitoring Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 17, 2023:

Arsenal retain Douglas Luiz interest

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Douglas Luiz, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta was hot on the heels of the Brazilian this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The Spanish manager opted to rope in Declan Rice from West Ham United instead but hasn’t forgotten Luiz.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that prising the Brazilian away from Aston Villa won’t be easy.

“As I recently reported, Arsenal have been monitoring Pedro Neto for some time, and I can also say that Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them. He’s always been appreciated,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, we know that Arsenal had bids rejected for Luiz in September 2022, and he later went on to sign a new contract at Villa Park, which runs until 2026.

"He’s now a key player for Villa, so the deal would not be an easy one, but many clubs appreciate him.”

Luiz could be a superb replacement for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

Gunners not eyeing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

The Gunners are not interested in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old is the latest talent to explode into the scenes at Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman has appeared five times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season. Recent reports have hinted that his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims, adding that the player wants to stay at the Signal Iduna Park.

“I’m aware of some reports about Arsenal being interested in Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

"This talented 19-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, so it’s perhaps inevitable that we’ll see some speculation about him coming back to the Premier League at some point,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I can say that for now I have no update at all on Arsenal or any other clubs, honestly.

"He signed a new deal just ten days ago at Dortmund because he wanted to stay, and Dortmund see him as important player for long-term project, so there’s nothing at all for January, for sure. I think he has huge potential but needs time, he needs to play regularly.”

Bynoe-Gittens could eventually find his way to the Premier League in the future.

Emile Smith Rowe advised against Newcastle United move

Emile Smith Rowe is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Emile Smith Rowe against a move to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Gunners recently and is looking for greener pastures. Recent reports have indicated that the Magpies are plotting to take him to St. James’ Park next year.

However, Agbonlahor told Football Insider that Smith Rowe isn’t guaranteed regular football with Newcastle.

“I think he’s at the level, definitely. He can be a good squad player for Newcastle. But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start.

"Let’s not forget: Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position. He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area. If he came to Newcastle, he’d have to fight for a position. It’s not going to be guaranteed. I think he has more chance of playing at Newcastle, though.

"Arteta just doesn’t seem to fancy him, for whatever reason. He’s wasting away his best years by sitting there, not playing.”

Smith Rowe has appeared six times across competitions for the Gunners this season, but none of them have been starts.