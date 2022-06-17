Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners secure signature of Porto midfielder; Bayern Munich forward tipped to have impact at Emirates, and more - June 17, 2022

Arsenal are planning to use the summer to upgrade their squad. Manager Mikel Arteta's team secured UEFA Europa League football last season and will look for a top-four finish next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have secured the services of a Porto midfielder. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped a Bayern Munich forward to make an impact at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Arsenal secure signature of Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira will ply his trade at the Emirates next summer.

Arsenal have secured the signature of Fabio Vieira, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with Porto to take the Portuguese midfielder to the Emirates. He's scheduled to have his medicals on Friday ahead of the move. The 22-year-old has been very impressive with the Portuguese giants recently.

Fabrizio Romano



Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.



Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before. Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.

In 76 games, he has bagged ten goals and 18 assists. Arteta has a wide array of attacking players in his roster but clearly needs to upgrade his options. Vieira's technical prowess could help the north London side in their push for a top-four finish next season.

Kevin Campbell tips Serge Gnabry to have impact at Emirates

Serge Gnabry is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes Serge Gnabry could make a huge difference at the Emirates next season.

The German forward is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old could leave the Allianz Arena this summer after talks of an extension have hit a standstill.

The Gunners are eager to script a reunion with Gnabry this summer. However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former club could struggle to complete a move for the German.

“Impact players and big-game players are going to be key for Arsenal next season. When the light was at its brightest last season,Arsenal did not respond. A lot of those youngsters did not have the experience needed to handle that situation. Therefore, if you could get a Gnabry in, it would make a huge difference," said Campbell.

He continued:

“I just think the numbers are going to work against us here. I think there will be too many teams going for him. Unfortunately, we are not shopping at Harrods. We are shopping at Marks and Spencers. It is one of those things. Arsenal just aren’t quite there yet. They haven’t got the Champions League money. They have to cut their cloth accordingly. Therefore, if you could get a Gnabry in, it would make a huge difference."

Gunners want €15 million for Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari doesn't have a future at the Emirates.

The Gunners want €15 million to part ways with Pablo Mari, according to Citta Celeste via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese, racking up 15 appearances and scoring two goals. He's set to return to the Emirates this summer but is not part of Arteta's plans.

The Gunners are looking to offload the Spaniard amid interest from AC Milan and Lazio. The 28-year-old's performances with Udinese have earned him admirers at the two clubs. The Gunners could let him leave for €15 million.

