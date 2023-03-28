Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sent Declan Rice warning; club pushing for Rasmus Hojlund, and more - March 28, 2023

Arsenal are the favourites to win the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's team have opened up an eight-point gap atop the league after 28 games, but second-placed Manchester City have played a game less.

Meanwhile, a former player has warned the Gunners not to break the bank for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are eager to secure the signature of Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 28, 2023:

Arsenal sent Declan Rice warning

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the Gunners not to pay £100 million for Declan Rice.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and Arteta is looking to bring him to the Emirates. The Hammers could demand £100 million for the 24-year-old, even though he will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

However, speaking recently as cited by The Metro, Merson said that Rice is not worth more than £60 million.

"I thought Declan Rice had a very strong game in the middle of the park. The £100million price tag that’s been placed on his head really hasn’t helped him. Now his critics are saying ‘well he’s not worth £100m’, and the way that comes across, it’s like he’s not rated when he definitely is. I like Rice; he’s a top player, but I think he’s worth closer to £50m or £60m. Kane is what I would consider a £100m player," said Merson.

He added:

"My fellow pundits have said he doesn’t score enough goals, but his game isn’t really about that, although I do think he would score more if he played in a more attacking team, such as Arsenal. I expect Rice to leave West Ham in the summer. I don’t know who he will join, but it’s time for him to move on."

Rice has two goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions this season and is among the finest defensive midfielders in the English top flight.

Gunners pushing for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to pay in excess of €50 million for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Calciomercato via Sport Witness. The Danish striker has been a revelation for Atalanta this season, amassing 14 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions. His form has forced the Gunners to take note.

Arteta is expected to invest in his attack this summer despite possessing an enviable ensemble at the Emirates. A backup to Gabriel Jesus remains on the agenda, especially with Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun staring at uncertain futures. Hojlund could be a stellar option.

Atalanta want at least €40 million for the 20-year-old, so the north London side's proposed offer could be enough to get a deal across the line. However, the Premier League club will face competition from AC Milan and Napoli for the Dane.

Robin van Persie tips Arsenal to win Premier League

Robin van Persie believes the Premier League trophy will come to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie reckons the Gunners can go all the way in the Premier League this season. Arteta's team have been firing on all cylinders this campaign and are the frontrunners to win the coveted trophy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Persie said that his former side must be wary of Manchester City's challenge, though.

"Arsenal are doing really well; they play consistent; they play really good football; it's nice to watch. It's intense, defensively and attacking wise it looks very good. So, in my opinion, they do deserve to win the league," said Van Persie.

He added:

"It will still be tough because City are five points off now (if they win the game in hand), and they will push; they will push Arsenal to the last day. If you look at this period of time, this is where every single point really counts."

However, the Dutch striker also pointed out that his former side are displaying the pedrigee of a champion team.

"They had a couple of difficult games; they got the three points there, so that is what a champions team is made of. They've been proving that, but the last stretch is always the difficult one. So it's interesting to see. But my personal feeling is that they will go for it, and that they will win the league. It's been a while, so I'm happy for them to win it," said Van Persie.

The north London side have won 22 of their 28 league games, losing just thrice.

