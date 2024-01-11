Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sent Ivan Toney warning; Aaron Ramsdale not in talks to leave, and more - January 11, 2024

Arsenal have fallen behind in the Premier League title race, where they are fourth after 20 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool. Successive defeats to West Ham United and Fulham have put a dent in Mikel Arteta’s title challenge.

Meanwhile, a former player has outlined a cause of concern regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is not in talks to leave the Emirates this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 11, 2024:

Arsenal sent Ivan Toney warning

Ivan Toney has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna believes that Ivan Toney’s six-month absence from professional football could be a cause of concern should the Gunners sign him.

The Brentford striker is banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, he will make a return later this month and is reportedly wanted at the Emirates, with Arteta is looking for a new No. 9.

Speaking to The Mirror, though, Sagna admitted that Toney would be a good choice for his former club.

“I like Ivan Toney. I think he is a very talented player. It will be interesting to see how he comes back after missing the first half of the season through suspension.

"How will he be able to deal with the physicality of the Premier League after a six-month absence?” said Sagna.

He continued:

“I know that he has been training, but training and playing in competitive games are very, very different. That would be my only concern if Arsenal were looking at signing him.

"He definitely has the quality (to play for Arsenal). He is a top striker who is strong, holds the ball up well and can score goals. Of course, he has the profile that would be good for Arsenal.”

Toney has appeared 124 times across competitions for the Bees, registering 68 goals and 21 assists, and is also apparently wanted at Chelsea.

Aaron Ramsdale not in talks to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Ramsdale has struggled for game time this season.

Aaron Ramsdale is not in talks to leave the Emirates this month, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English custodian has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. Ramsdale has registered 10 appearances this campaign and is linked with an exit as he looks for regular football.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are not working on the Englishman’s departure at the moment.

“Aaron Ramsdale – It’s being reported that the Arsenal goalkeeper now expects to stay at the club this January, but I never had any different information to be honest. … there was never a negotiation for Ramsdale so far,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“We never know what can happen in the market, but I like to describe reality rather than predicting the future, and the reality is that Arsenal never opened talks with any club to sell Ramsdale – at least, as of now.”

Romano has previously confirmed that the north London side intend to permanently sign Raya at the end of this season.

Multiple clubs interested in Eddie Nketiah, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah (right)’s future remains up in the air.

There’s no dearth of interest in Eddie Nketiah, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English striker has been in and out of the first team this season, registering six goals and four assists in 27 outings across competitions.

However, with Arsenal reportedly hunting for a new No. 9, Nketiah’s future has come under a cloud of doubt. Transfer Insider Ben Jacobs recently said that Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Eagles are one of many clubs interested in the player.

“Not just Crystal Palace – many clubs are interested in Eddie Nketiah, but it’s not easy for Arsenal to find a striker on the market right now. They won’t go for a panic buy in a crucial position. They won’t do something unless they’re 100% convinced about it,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“All the players they like, for example Ivan Toney, are very expensive, or not available on the market like Victor Osimhen. It’s not an easy market, and that’s why before they give the green light to Nketiah they have to find another option on the market.”

Nketiah has been a backup for Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates recently.