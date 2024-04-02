Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set Eddie Nketiah price, club want Martin Zubimendi, and more - April 2, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Luton Town in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 3, at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side head into the game second in the league following their 0-0 draw against Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set a minimum price for Eddie Nketiah. Elsewhere, the north London side remain keen to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 2, 2024.

Arsenal set Eddie Nketiah price, says journalist

Eddie Nketiah could leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal are unlikely to let Eddie Nketiah leave the Emirates for less than £30m this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English striker has appeared 33 times this season for the Gunners, scoring six goals and setting up three more. However, with the north London side looking for a new No. 9 this year, Nketiah's future remains up in the air.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jacobs admitted that the player's suitors may struggle to match Arsenal's asking price.

"I don't see Arsenal selling for under £30m. A lot of these clubs, once it gets to £35m or more, for many of them, you're talking about it being a club record. So it's very easy to say that because they're not £50/60/70m, they are 'bargains', but for many of the clubs looking at Nketiah, it's still a big, big outlay," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"So Crystal Palace may have to see whether Michael Olise stays or goes. Wolves may have to see whether Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes stay or go. Fulham may need to wait and see whether they can bring in money and want to bring in money for Palhinha."

Nketiah's contract with the Gunners runs until 2027.

Gunners want Martin Zubimendi, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have retained their interest in Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder has been in fine form for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and has turned heads at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta wants a long-term partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park and has his eyes on his countryman.

Zubimendi has appeared 43 times across competitions for the Spanish side this season, registering four goals and one assist. Romano has added that Bayern Munich are also interested in the 25-year-old, whose contract with Sociedad runs until 2027. However, the transfer guru also stated that Barcelona are not in the race for the Spaniard at the moment.

Mikel Arteta says his team are hungry for improvements

Mikel Arteta has revealed that his team were disappointed after the 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners managed to come away from the Etihad with a point, although they did have opportunities to secure a win. The result spiced up the Premier League title race, with Liverpool now at the top after 29 games.

Speaking after the draw, Arteta urged his team to keep improving.

“I think the boys competed really, really well. We were really disciplined and patient with when we had to be. The upside was that we had some big chances, some big situations that we didn't convert and the fact that we lacked a little bit of composure, especially with the ball in the first phase to play more, to have more, to be more courageous to play but credit to them because they make your life difficult,” said Arteta.

He continued:

"You know, we have prevented this team for the first time in three years to score a goal at home. And that tells you the difficulty of it. But they (his team) want more. And as individuals, we could have done more. As a team, we could have done more. And that's good to see. We are making the steps, but let's maintain all the good things we are doing and let's keep improving.”

The north London side have won 20 of their 29 games this season in the league, losing just four times.