Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set to push for Declan Rice; William Saliba likely to sign new deal, and more - May 17, 2023

Arsenal are already planning for the summer ahead after securing UEFA Champions League football next season. Mikel Arteta's team next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (May 20) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing to step up their efforts to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, defender William Saliba is likely to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 17, 2023:

Arsenal set to push for Declan Rice

Declan Rice

Arsenal will accelerate their efforts to sign Declan Rice, according to The Daily Mail.

The English midfielder is Arteta's priority target ahead of the summer and looks set to leave West Ham United. The Hammers were previously keen to keep hold of their star player. However, with his contract expiring next summer and the 24-year-old reluctant to sign a new deal, a departure looks likely.

The Gunners are reportedly planning to hold talks with their London rivals soon regarding a £90 million deal for Rice. Arsenal are also planning to hand the Englishman a meaty contract that would see him earn in excess of £300,000 per week.

The Hammer value the 24-year-old at £100 million, but the Gunners are reluctant to match that price.

William Saliba likely to sign new deal

William Saliba

William Saliba's injury woes could help accelerate a new deal for William Saliba, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The French defender's contract with the Gunners runs out in just over a year, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Saliba has become a mainstay in Arteta's side since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer.

However, the Spaniard has seen his team suffer since the 22-year-old picked up an injury and was ruled out for the season. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Saliba's injury has outlined his importance for the north London side.

"The trickiest (contract) is William Saliba, simply because he returned from a loan spell at Marseille and was less clear on his role and his future when the season started. It was never going to be as advanced (as other discussions) because Saliba had to understand his role in the team, and Arsenal had to understand Saliba," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It has become clear pretty quickly how integral he's been. His injury just underlines that Arsenal need Saliba. In a perverse way, getting injured might help him with contract negotiations because his absence is felt so strongly. It's obvious that Saliba needs to extend, and he might be able to use that to get the best possible deal."

Even if Saliba signs a new deal, Arteta could be tempted to add more cover to his backline over the summer.

Anders Limpar says Gunners players let Arteta down

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar reckons Arteta has been let down by his players this season.

The Gunners put up a good fight against Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season but have faltered in the crucial last few weeks. The Cityzens will seasl the title with a win against Chelsea this weekend.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Limpar said that Arteta's star players have suffered mental fatigue since April.

"Arsenal have won two of their last seven games in the league, and at one stage, we were eight points clear of Manchester City. Quite simply, since the start of April until now, our biggest stars haven’t produced. We have to ask questions of the mental side of this team right now. They're a hell of a team, but for some reason, the mental state of our key players just hasn’t been there in the last six or seven weeks," said Limpar.

He continued:

"Aside from that, they’ve been outstanding, but people have to know that to win the Premier League, you have to mentally be at it right up until the very end. Credit to City, though, because they’ve been plodding along and closing the gap all the time. I’m just sad to say that Arsenal’s stars haven’t been there mentally of late."

Arteta will hope to take a learning from his season and make necessary adjustments over the summer

